IEBC lists 7,048 new voters nationwide in 4 days

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says it has registered 7,048 new voters since the launch of its nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise on September 29.

In a statement, the Commission said 259 voters have transferred their registration to new electoral areas, while eight others have updated their personal details.

“Every eligible Kenyan should have a fair and equal opportunity to register as a voter and exercise their democratic right,” said IEBC Chairperson Edung Ethekon.

“The registration exercise is accessible, transparent, and efficient across the country.”

Sluggish turnout

Despite the nationwide rollout, the Commission is struggling to attract large numbers of new voters, with figures indicating a slow start in many parts of the country.

Registration centres have recorded low turnout, particularly in rural areas and smaller towns.

IEBC data as of October 2, shows mixed performance across counties.

Nairobi City leads with 1,597 new registrations and forty-two transfers, followed by Mombasa, Kiambu, and Kisii, which recorded moderate progress.

October 4, 2025| Syokimau residents queue at the new Level 4 Hospital opposite the Chief’s Camp along Mwananchi Road on the final day of the IEBC voter registration exercise/Provided

However, several counties posted fewer than 100 new voters in the first week.

Nyamira registered just ten new voters, Lamu (1), Tharaka Nithi (24), Embu (71), Tana River (21), and Isiolo (34) — highlighting the sluggish pace of the exercise outside urban centres.

The Commission said registration continues countrywide except in areas preparing for the November 27 by-elections.

The IEBC has set an ambitious target of registering 6.3 million new voters ahead of the 2027 General Election.

To achieve this, the Commission will need to step up public engagement and intensify civic education in the coming months.

A key technological upgrade has also been introduced — the inclusion of iris recognition as an additional biometric identifier, complementing fingerprints and facial photographs.

The enhancement, IEBC said, aims to improve voter identification and minimize errors during elections.

The Commission urged all eligible Kenyans, particularly youth and first-time voters, to take advantage of the ongoing registration drive and enlist early, emphasizing that each new registration strengthens Kenya’s democracy ahead of the 2027 polls.