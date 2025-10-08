Connect with us

IEBC clears DAP’s Panyako to contest Malava mini-poll despite legal challenge

The clearance of the Panyako comes days after a petition was filed in Court seeking to bar him from contesting in the Malava parliamentary by-election citing that he is still a Board Member of the Local Authorities Provident Fund.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has cleared Democratic Action Party-Kenya Candidate Seth Panyako to contest in the Malava By-Election slated for November 27.

Panyako was accompanied to the IEBC office by DAP-K Party Leader Eugene Wamalwa and Senate Minority Leader Boni Khalwale.

A Gazette Notice issued by the IEBC on August 8 required aspirants hold public or state office to have resigned by August 15.

The petition brought by fellow aspirant Caleb Burudi cites Panyako continues to serves at LAPFUND beyond the deadline and cites his participation at the LAPFUND workshop in Naivasha which was held from September 9-12.

Panyako will now face front-runners United Democratic Alliance candidate David Ndakwa and DCP’s Edgar Busiega in the upcoming by-elections.

