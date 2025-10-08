Connect with us

IEBC clears candidates ahead of November 27 mini-polls

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has commenced the clearance of aspirants nominated by various political parties to contest in the upcoming by-elections scheduled for November 27, 2025.

A total of 24 electoral areas are set to hold by-elections following the declaration of vacancies earlier this year.

In Malava, Democratic Action Party–Kenya (DAP-K) candidate Seth Panyako will face off against UDA’s Peter Ndakwa and DCP’s Edgar Busiega in a tightly contested race.

Read: IEBC Clears DAP’s Panyako To Contest Malava Mini-Poll Despite Legal Challenge

James Shinachi Angatia, the Alliance for Real Change (ARC) party aspirant, was not cleared during Monday’s exercise after failing to present his retirement letter.

However, the IEBC Returning Officer granted him a reprieve, allowing him until October 9 at 4 p.m. to submit the required document.

James Shinachi Angatia, the Alliance for Real Change (ARC) Party aspirant for the Malava parliamentary by-election slated for November 27, 2025

In Kasipul, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidate Boyd Were and Independent candidate Philip Aroko were cleared to run in the parliamentary by-election. United Green Movement (UGM) party’s Benson Obol is among those cleared for the Ugunja parliamentary contest.

In Mbeere North and Magarini, Democratic Party (DP) candidate Newton Karish and Democratic Congress Party (DCP)’s Karisa Kenga will fly the United Opposition banner.

Youngster Samuel Letasio of the Kenya Moja Movement Party has vowed to upset the political establishment in the Baringo Senate race, which also includes KANU Chairman Gideon Moi and UDA’s Chemitei Kiprono.

“I believe, I am the right candidate, I know my party is prepared to be on the ground as soon as possible. We have been organizing everything. Everything is in place. And I believe, the Baringo people will realize that this is not just a two horse race. It will be a horse between the old and the and the Generation Zed, which are the youth. The youth of this county are ready to make a change,” Letasio stated.

By-elections will also be held in various wards across Nairobi, Nyamira, Kajiado, Kitui, and Elgeyo Marakwet counties.

In Nyansiongo Ward, KANU candidate Alexander Mosebe, ODM’s Dickson Machungo, and PDP’s Jackson Mogusu received the green light to contest the seat, which fell vacant after the Magistrate’s Court nullified the election of former MCA Dennis Kebaso.

In Purko Ward, DCP candidate Sanare Tipatet Saidimu was among the first to be cleared by the IEBC.

