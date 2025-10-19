Connect with us

Ida Odinga Urges Unity and National Focus in Tribute to Raila

Ida said her husband’s dream was for Kenya to become a developed nation comparable to countries like Singapore, South Korea.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – Raila Odinga’s widow, Mama Ida Odinga, has called on Kenyan leaders to prioritize national unity and development, echoing what she described as the late former Prime Minister’s lifelong vision for the country.

Speaking during a funeral service in Bondo, Ida paid an emotional tribute to her husband, who passed away in Mumbai, India, last week while undergoing treatment.

Ida said her husband’s dream was for Kenya to become a developed nation comparable to countries like Singapore, South Korea, and Malaysia, which were at a similar economic level as Kenya at independence.

“I know we have leaders here, let’s focus on changing our country, let’s not seek leadership to enrich ourselves or acquire personal wealth, but to create wealth for Kenya and our generations to come,” she said.

She emphasized that Raila’s political struggle and sacrifices were driven by his desire to see a prosperous and united nation.

“In the name of Raila, I appeal that we focus on national wealth instead of personal wealth,” Ida urged.

Ida also pointed out that sectors such as education and health require urgent attention, calling for investment and reforms to ensure that systems function efficiently for all Kenyans.

Her remarks come as the nation continues to mourn the veteran opposition leader, whose legacy of democracy, reform, and resilience remains deeply rooted in Kenya’s political history.

Raila, who served as Kenya’s second Prime Minister, died aged 80 after a long illness.

