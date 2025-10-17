Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Ruto described Odinga as a man of deep empathy and conviction — “at home in the humblest of homes and at ease on the grandest global stages.”

NATIONAL NEWS

‘I owe you’: Ruto recalls Raila’s post-protest role in steadying his administration

President Ruto reflected on his long and eventful political journey with Odinga, describing him as both a mentor and a formidable rival whose contribution to Kenya’s democracy would be remembered for generations.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 — President William Ruto on Thursday delivered a moving tribute to the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga during a solemn State Funeral ceremony at Nyayo National Stadium, describing the veteran leader as a statesman whose life and legacy transcended politics.

Addressing thousands of mourners — among them African heads of state, dignitaries, and Kenyans from across the country — President Ruto reflected on his long and eventful political journey with Odinga, describing him as both a mentor and a formidable rival whose contribution to Kenya’s democracy would be remembered for generations.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“To you, Baba, I owe you. And I am truly and eternally grateful that our path crossed and that we shared this journey together,” Ruto said.

The President recalled the early days of their political partnership, particularly during the reform years that shaped Kenya’s transition to multi-party democracy. He reminisced about their time together as part of the Pentagon, a team of political allies who championed democratic change and national inclusivity.

“When I stood by him with the other Pentagon members at a defining moment in our nation’s history, I never imagined that one day we would find ourselves on opposite sides. Nor would I have thought that years later, he would stand by me — this time to steady the nation and help anchor my leadership, culminating in the birth of a broad-based government,” Ruto recalled.

‘Turned pain into purpose’

President Ruto described Odinga as “a man who walked among us, but charged among us as a movement — a movement for justice, inclusivity, and a greater Kenya.”

The President hailed the late opposition leader as a patriot whose struggles were not driven by the privilege of power but by the principle of service.

“He endured years of imprisonment, exile, and political struggle not for personal gain, but for the belief that Kenya could be fairer, freer, and more prosperous. He bore the scars of his struggles with dignity and turned pain into purpose,” Ruto remarked.

Reflecting on Odinga’s unyielding commitment to justice and equality, Ruto noted that those who worked closely with him knew he was “irrevocably stubborn” in his vision for a just and united Kenya.

“In Tinga, Kenya found a reformer, a moral compass, a reconciler. He proved that progress demands both courage and patience — that we must be stubborn on the vision but agile on the details, adjusting our means but never compromising our mission,” he said.

Man of conviction

Ruto described Odinga as a man of deep empathy and conviction — “at home in the humblest of homes and at ease on the grandest global stages.”

“His heart belonged to the people. He shared in their pain, rejoiced in their victories, and never lost faith in their goodness,” the President said.

He extended his condolences to Mama Ida Odinga, the Odinga family, and the entire Luo community, thanking them for sharing Raila with the rest of Kenya and the world.

“Kenya stands with you in this moment of grief. We share in your sorrow, but we also share in your pride — for your husband, your father, your brother, and your son belonged not only to you but to all of us,” he said.

President Ruto concluded his tribute by noting that history would remember Raila Odinga not only as a political icon but also as a moral pillar whose leadership inspired unity, courage, and belief in a better Kenya.

“Whenever Kenya needed reason, he became the voice of reason. Whenever the nation needed reconciliation, he offered his hand without hesitation. That is the spirit of Baba — and that spirit will live on in all of us,” Ruto said.

Raila Odinga — fondly known as Baba, Tinga, Agwambo, and Jakom — leaves behind a towering legacy as one of Kenya’s most influential figures in the fight for democracy, good governance, and national unity.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Uhuru vows to defend Raila’s legacy in fiery funeral speech at Nyayo

The former president likened Odinga to Africa’s liberation icons such as Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, Julius Nyerere, and Kwame Nkrumah — leaders...

22 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘He died strong, with dignity and pride’: Winnie recalls Raila’s final moments

Winnie recounted her father’s final moments, saying that even in his last days, he remained physically active, determined, and full of life.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘He was always Number One in class’: Oburu recalls Raila’s childhood

Oburu, the Siaya Senator, said Raila’s brilliance, discipline, and sense of justice were evident from childhood, describing him as a gifted scholar, a courageous...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Oburu celebrates Raila as a man of truth and justice

Oburu described Raila as a man of unmatched intellect, courage, and integrity — a brother, mentor, and lifelong companion whose influence shaped not only...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Raila was at peace with God’: Bishop Kodia recalls last breakfast with Raila

Bishop Kodia said he had breakfast with Raila and Mama Ida Odinga barely a month ago — a meeting that left him convinced that...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Baba never bought loyalty’: Bishop Kodia’s powerful rebuke of handout politics stirs crowd at Raila State Funeral

Bishop Kodia praised Odinga’s integrity and commitment to principle, contrasting his leadership with the money-driven politics that have taken root in the country.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

LIVE: Raila Odinga’s State Funeral underway at Nyayo Stadium

Following the ceremony, the body will be returned to Lee Funeral Home and later taken to Odinga’s Karen residence for an overnight vigil.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila Odinga’s body arrives at Nyayo Stadium in a military convoy as nation gathers for State Funeral

Security remains heightened around Nyayo Stadium following crowd control challenges at Kasarani Satdium during a public viewing on Thursday.

4 hours ago