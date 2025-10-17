‘I owe you’: Ruto recalls Raila’s post-protest role in steadying his administration

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 — President William Ruto on Thursday delivered a moving tribute to the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga during a solemn State Funeral ceremony at Nyayo National Stadium, describing the veteran leader as a statesman whose life and legacy transcended politics.

Addressing thousands of mourners — among them African heads of state, dignitaries, and Kenyans from across the country — President Ruto reflected on his long and eventful political journey with Odinga, describing him as both a mentor and a formidable rival whose contribution to Kenya’s democracy would be remembered for generations.

“To you, Baba, I owe you. And I am truly and eternally grateful that our path crossed and that we shared this journey together,” Ruto said.

The President recalled the early days of their political partnership, particularly during the reform years that shaped Kenya’s transition to multi-party democracy. He reminisced about their time together as part of the Pentagon, a team of political allies who championed democratic change and national inclusivity.

“When I stood by him with the other Pentagon members at a defining moment in our nation’s history, I never imagined that one day we would find ourselves on opposite sides. Nor would I have thought that years later, he would stand by me — this time to steady the nation and help anchor my leadership, culminating in the birth of a broad-based government,” Ruto recalled.

‘Turned pain into purpose’

President Ruto described Odinga as “a man who walked among us, but charged among us as a movement — a movement for justice, inclusivity, and a greater Kenya.”

The President hailed the late opposition leader as a patriot whose struggles were not driven by the privilege of power but by the principle of service.

“He endured years of imprisonment, exile, and political struggle not for personal gain, but for the belief that Kenya could be fairer, freer, and more prosperous. He bore the scars of his struggles with dignity and turned pain into purpose,” Ruto remarked.

Reflecting on Odinga’s unyielding commitment to justice and equality, Ruto noted that those who worked closely with him knew he was “irrevocably stubborn” in his vision for a just and united Kenya.

“In Tinga, Kenya found a reformer, a moral compass, a reconciler. He proved that progress demands both courage and patience — that we must be stubborn on the vision but agile on the details, adjusting our means but never compromising our mission,” he said.

Man of conviction

Ruto described Odinga as a man of deep empathy and conviction — “at home in the humblest of homes and at ease on the grandest global stages.”

“His heart belonged to the people. He shared in their pain, rejoiced in their victories, and never lost faith in their goodness,” the President said.

He extended his condolences to Mama Ida Odinga, the Odinga family, and the entire Luo community, thanking them for sharing Raila with the rest of Kenya and the world.

“Kenya stands with you in this moment of grief. We share in your sorrow, but we also share in your pride — for your husband, your father, your brother, and your son belonged not only to you but to all of us,” he said.

President Ruto concluded his tribute by noting that history would remember Raila Odinga not only as a political icon but also as a moral pillar whose leadership inspired unity, courage, and belief in a better Kenya.

“Whenever Kenya needed reason, he became the voice of reason. Whenever the nation needed reconciliation, he offered his hand without hesitation. That is the spirit of Baba — and that spirit will live on in all of us,” Ruto said.

Raila Odinga — fondly known as Baba, Tinga, Agwambo, and Jakom — leaves behind a towering legacy as one of Kenya’s most influential figures in the fight for democracy, good governance, and national unity.