‘Honour Raila by not beating your wives and husbands,’ Retired Bishop tells mourners

BONDO, Siaya County, Oct 19 — Retired Bishop of the Anglican Church in Maseno West, Joseph Wasonga, has called on Kenyans to honor the legacy of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga by rejecting all forms of gender-based violence.

Bishop Wasonga, who delivered the homily during the national farewell service at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology (JOOUST), reminded mourners that Raila was a lifelong crusader for equality and justice.

“He [Raila] was an advocate against gender violence. And let me tell those who [are] here today — when you go home, honor Raila by not beating your husband or your wife, because Raila [was] a crusader against gender violence,” Bishop Wasonga urged.

He further called on the nation to continue Raila’s fight for gender equality by ensuring that more women are elected to leadership positions across the country, noting that the late Prime Minister was a “champion of women’s empowerment and equal representation.”

Preaching from Psalms 34:18 — “The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who [are] crushed in spirit” — the Bishop emphasized that God remains near to those in mourning.

He addressed his message of comfort to Mama Ida Odinga, their children Rosemary, Raila Jr., and Winnie, Senator Oburu Odinga, and the entire Odinga family.

President William Ruto, former President Uhuru Kenyatta, former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo and a host of dignitaries attended the service presided over Bishop David Kodia of the Anglican Diocese of Bondo.

“I first preached at Jaramogi Odinga’s funeral in 1994 at Kang’o Ka Jaramogi,” Bishop Wasonga recalled. “Then, I told the Odinga family that though parties may break, God’s love for them will never fail. Today, I repeat those same words — God is close to those who mourn.”

Reflection

The Bishop outlined three key purposes of attending a funeral: to mourn with those who mourn, to learn from the virtues of the departed, and to be reminded of the brevity of life.

He praised Odinga’s lifelong commitment to justice, equality, and compassion, sharing personal moments that revealed the late leader’s humility and care for others.

“Raila was a man who cared deeply for his followers,” he said.

“I remember when he came to my home in Ng’iya with Dr. Oburu and others. After taking tea and porridge before heading to a rally, he told his team to ‘offload before entering the arena of politics.’ That was his caring nature — always thinking of others.”

Bishop Wasonga encouraged Kenyans to draw inspiration from Odinga’s life by upholding justice, integrity, and faith in God.

“Death has disrupted the Odinga family, the ODM party, and even the country,” he said. “But those who wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength. Mama Ida, wait upon the Lord. President Ruto, wait upon the Lord. All of us, let us wait upon the Lord.”

He concluded his sermon with a call for national unity, justice, and faith in God as the foundation for Kenya’s continued progress.

“Let justice flow like a river and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream. Let us give widows and orphans their rights. This nation will be stronger and more united when we look to God,” he said.

The late Raila Odinga — Kenya’s longtime opposition leader, former Prime Minister, and democracy icon — will be interred later on Sunday at his rural home in Bondo.