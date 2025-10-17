Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Oburu painted a vivid portrait of their upbringing in Sakwa, Bondo, under the care of a strict but loving mother who instilled in them values of discipline, hard work, and self-reliance/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

‘He was always Number One in class’: Oburu recalls Raila’s childhood

Oburu, the Siaya Senator, said Raila’s brilliance, discipline, and sense of justice were evident from childhood, describing him as a gifted scholar, a courageous defender, and a man guided by truth from an early age.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 — “He was always number one in class,” Dr. Oburu Oginga recalled proudly on Friday as he paid an emotional tribute to his late brother, former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga, during the State Funeral at Nyayo National Stadium.

Oburu, the Siaya Senator, said Raila’s brilliance, discipline, and sense of justice were evident from childhood, describing him as a gifted scholar, a courageous defender, and a man guided by truth from an early age.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Raila was always number one in class,” he said. “I was average — number three, sometimes four or five — but Raila always topped the class.”

He painted a vivid portrait of their upbringing in Sakwa, Bondo, under the care of a strict but loving mother who instilled in them values of discipline, hard work, and self-reliance.

“Our mother was more of a disciplinarian than our father,” Oburu said. “She made sure we learned to cook, fetch firewood, wash clothes, and iron — and Raila excelled in all those things.”

Beyond academics, Raila shone in sports — particularly in triple jump, pole vaulting, and football — but it was his uncompromising commitment to justice that set him apart.

“My brother loved justice from the beginning,” Oburu said. “He never tolerated lies or mediocrity. If you crossed him with dishonesty, his left hand was very fast — he would teach you to always be truthful,” he added, drawing laughter from mourners.

‘Protector’

Oburu remembered Raila as a protector and courageous sibling who always stood up for his family.

“He defended me and our late brother because he was always the brave one,” he said.

Holding back tears, Oburu spoke of the deep personal loss he felt, revealing that Raila had passed away on his birthday, October 15.

“I have a very heavy heart to say farewell to my dear brother who was more than a brother — he was my friend, my agemate, my advisor, my confidant, and my business partner,” he said.

Despite being older, Oburu said he always looked up to Raila as a political leader and mentor.

“Even though my brother was younger than me, I respected him as my leader in the political arena,” he said, thanking the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) for naming him acting party leader following Raila’s death.

“The shoes of Raila are too big to fill, but I will try my best and I will not disappoint.”

Oburu concluded by celebrating Raila’s courage, intellect, and unwavering integrity, saying his brother’s life was defined by truth, justice, and service to Kenya.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Oburu celebrates Raila as a man of truth and justice

Oburu described Raila as a man of unmatched intellect, courage, and integrity — a brother, mentor, and lifelong companion whose influence shaped not only...

18 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Raila was at peace with God’: Bishop Kodia recalls last breakfast with Raila

Bishop Kodia said he had breakfast with Raila and Mama Ida Odinga barely a month ago — a meeting that left him convinced that...

55 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Baba never bought loyalty’: Bishop Kodia’s powerful rebuke of handout politics stirs crowd at Raila State Funeral

Bishop Kodia praised Odinga’s integrity and commitment to principle, contrasting his leadership with the money-driven politics that have taken root in the country.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

LIVE: Raila Odinga’s State Funeral underway at Nyayo Stadium

Following the ceremony, the body will be returned to Lee Funeral Home and later taken to Odinga’s Karen residence for an overnight vigil.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila Odinga’s body arrives at Nyayo Stadium in a military convoy as nation gathers for State Funeral

Security remains heightened around Nyayo Stadium following crowd control challenges at Kasarani Satdium during a public viewing on Thursday.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

LIVE: Leaders arrive at Nyayo Stadium for Raila’s State Funeral

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto, arrived at the venue at 9.30am and was received by Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Charles...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt Moves to Accommodate Growing Mourners as Raila’s Viewing Extended

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, who chairs the National State Funeral Committee for the late former Prime Minister Raila Amolo...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court shoots down suit challenging Raila’s 72-hour burial plan

Justice Chacha Mwita in his ruling indicated that the petitioner Michael Otieno failed to prove that the burial needs to be stopped.

18 hours ago