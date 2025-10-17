‘He was always Number One in class’: Oburu recalls Raila’s childhood

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 — “He was always number one in class,” Dr. Oburu Oginga recalled proudly on Friday as he paid an emotional tribute to his late brother, former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga, during the State Funeral at Nyayo National Stadium.

Oburu, the Siaya Senator, said Raila’s brilliance, discipline, and sense of justice were evident from childhood, describing him as a gifted scholar, a courageous defender, and a man guided by truth from an early age.

“Raila was always number one in class,” he said. “I was average — number three, sometimes four or five — but Raila always topped the class.”

He painted a vivid portrait of their upbringing in Sakwa, Bondo, under the care of a strict but loving mother who instilled in them values of discipline, hard work, and self-reliance.

“Our mother was more of a disciplinarian than our father,” Oburu said. “She made sure we learned to cook, fetch firewood, wash clothes, and iron — and Raila excelled in all those things.”

Beyond academics, Raila shone in sports — particularly in triple jump, pole vaulting, and football — but it was his uncompromising commitment to justice that set him apart.

“My brother loved justice from the beginning,” Oburu said. “He never tolerated lies or mediocrity. If you crossed him with dishonesty, his left hand was very fast — he would teach you to always be truthful,” he added, drawing laughter from mourners.

‘Protector’

Oburu remembered Raila as a protector and courageous sibling who always stood up for his family.

“He defended me and our late brother because he was always the brave one,” he said.

Holding back tears, Oburu spoke of the deep personal loss he felt, revealing that Raila had passed away on his birthday, October 15.

“I have a very heavy heart to say farewell to my dear brother who was more than a brother — he was my friend, my agemate, my advisor, my confidant, and my business partner,” he said.

Despite being older, Oburu said he always looked up to Raila as a political leader and mentor.

“Even though my brother was younger than me, I respected him as my leader in the political arena,” he said, thanking the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) for naming him acting party leader following Raila’s death.

“The shoes of Raila are too big to fill, but I will try my best and I will not disappoint.”

Oburu concluded by celebrating Raila’s courage, intellect, and unwavering integrity, saying his brother’s life was defined by truth, justice, and service to Kenya.