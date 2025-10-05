Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

‘He failed to advise himself’: Sudi tears into Gachagua over mentorship claim

The outspoken lawmaker further accused Ali — once regarded as a staunch Ruto supporter — of attempting to blackmail the government into giving him “free money.”

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 5 — Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has hit out at former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, questioning his credibility to mentor other leaders after what he termed a series of personal political missteps.

Sudi, a close ally of President William Ruto, dismissed Gachagua’s remarks on Saturday that he was mentoring Nyali MP Mohamed Ali, popularly known as Jicho Pevu, saying the former Deputy President lacked the moral authority to offer guidance.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“I wonder how Wamunyoro, who failed to advise himself, can now purport to mentor Jicho Pevu, alias Jicho Pesa,” Sudi said.

The outspoken lawmaker further accused Ali — once regarded as a staunch Ruto supporter — of attempting to blackmail the government into giving him “free money.”

“The problem with Jicho Pesa is that he thought when we formed this government, he’d get a place to collect free money, unaware that the government operates through proper procedures,” Sudi added.

“Instead of working hard and engaging in business, he was expecting handouts. Even if another government is formed, there’s no place where money is given out freely.”

‘Mentor’

Sudi’s remarks came shortly after Gachagua, who now leads the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP), shared photos and a message on social media expressing delight at reuniting with Ali, whom he described as a “young, talented leader” under his mentorship.

In his post, Gachagua praised the Nyali MP for overcoming a serious knee injury that had kept him away from active politics for nearly a year.

“It was great spending my Saturday with Moha, catching up on our days in the 12th Parliament. Moha is one of the young, talented leaders I am mentoring. He has a great future as a leader for the Coast Region and Kenya,” Gachagua wrote.

He further commended Ali’s vision for the Coast, saying he had “great ideas on how to mobilize the region to liberate the country from politics of conmanship and economic mismanagement.”

The former deputy president added that the Coast region had suffered long-standing injustices, particularly in land ownership, education, and healthcare — issues he said would be addressed through political change.

“This pain and anguish will come to an end at the ballot in August 2027,” Gachagua declared.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto ally signals shift to Gachagua-Kalonzo alliance after UDA fallout

The outspoken legislator, elected on a UDA ticket in 2022, has increasingly accused the party of intolerance and attempts to frustrate him as he...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila faults ‘struggling’ opposition over health rumours, declares continued support for Ruto

Raila’s Press Secretary Dennis Onyango said the misinformation was part of a coordinated smear campaign led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Wiper leader...

8 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Firm moves to evict Gachagua, female associate from a Nairobi apartment

The law firm stated that the two allegedly gained access to the property on the undertaking that they would pay Sh25 million prior to...

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Magarini aspirant quits Gachagua-led DCP citing leadership collapse

Chengo accused the National Elections Board (NEB) and the Secretary-General of failing to support aspirants, highlighting poor communication, disregard for grassroots concerns, and opaque...

6 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto allies, Gachagua camp clash over empowerment forums in Nyeri

The row has been fueled by criticism that the much-publicized initiatives are doing little to uplift locals economically, with some beneficiaries reportedly leaving with...

September 25, 2025

Headlines

Gachagua calls out President Ruto’s irony on tribalism

MACHAKOS, Kenya Sept 20 – Democratic Citizens Party Leader Rigathi Gachagua has criticized President William Ruto over what he perceives as a disrespectful attitude...

September 20, 2025

BOTTOM-UP

Banks, Universities, and State Agencies skip Nyeri Agricultural Show Citing govt e-Procurement confusion

Notable absentees from this year’s exhibition include the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA), the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), and other institutions that have...

September 12, 2025

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

LSK’s Faith Odhiambo fights off Traitor tag as Panel begins work

*....let it be known that I've not in no way betrayed your trust. Let it be clear that access to criminal justice remains critical...

September 4, 2025