‘He engaged openly and honestly’: top US official mourns Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 — The United States has joined Kenya and the international community in mourning the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, with senior American officials hailing him as a courageous democrat, visionary reformist, and steadfast friend of the United States.

US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Senator Jim Risch led early tributes from Washington, describing Odinga as a leader who “engaged openly and honestly on every aspect of the US-Kenya bilateral relationship and was a true friend to America.”

“Kenya and the world have lost a courageous leader,” Risch said in a statement. “Raila Odinga was someone who dedicated his life to peace and freedom throughout Africa, despite enduring great personal hardship.”

The US Embassy in Nairobi echoed the sentiment, describing Odinga as a bridge-builder whose influence extended beyond Kenya’s borders.

“Over decades, former Prime Minister Odinga forged deep connections with the American people and our elected leaders in his many travels across the United States,” the Embassy said in a statement.

Washington also praised Odinga for his role in promoting peace and fostering cooperation among African nations.

“Most importantly, Raila Odinga was a champion of Kenya’s development and success as a democracy,” the Embassy added.

7 days of mourning

Odinga, 80, passed away on Wednesday in Kochi, India, where he had been receiving medical treatment.

His death has sent shockwaves across Africa and beyond, marking the end of a political era defined by reform, resilience, and a Pan-African vision.

Following the announcement of his passing, President William Ruto declared a seven-day period of national mourning in Kenya and ordered flags to fly at half-mast.

Ruto also revealed that the Government of India has offered to facilitate and cover the repatriation of Odinga’s remains to Kenya.

He dispatched a high-level delegation led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi — and including Cabinet Secretaries Kipchumba Murkomen (Transport) and Hassan Joho (Mining and Blue Economy), alongside parliamentary leaders and members of the Odinga family, among them Mama Ida Odinga and Senator Oburu Odinga — to India to oversee the process.

President Ruto confirmed a State Funeral with full honors, describing Odinga as “a giant of democracy, a fearless freedom fighter, and a tireless warrior for good governance.”

Across Washington and other capitals, Odinga’s passing has been met with tributes recognizing his decades-long struggle for democracy, his commitment to peace, and his unyielding fight for justice in Kenya and across the African continent.