‘He died strong, with dignity and pride’: Winnie recalls Raila’s final moments

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 — Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s daughter, Winnie Odinga, has revealed that her father died “strong and like a gentleman” while in her arms during treatment in India, dismissing social media reports that suggested otherwise.

Speaking at the State Funeral Service at Nyayo National Stadium on Friday, Winnie recounted her father’s final moments, saying that even in his last days, he remained physically active, determined, and full of life.

“He died in my arms. But he did not die like people have been saying on social media,” she said. “Every day he was waking up and walking. That morning, he pushed to five rounds. He died strong, with dignity, and with pride.”

The East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) legislator said she was by Raila’s side when he took his last breath on October 15, 2025, describing his passing as peaceful and dignified.

“You must be proud that he left as a gentleman. Walk with your heads held high, walk strong, and walk proud,” she urged mourners.

‘Led, taught and carried us’

Winnie reflected on the profound lessons she learned from her father — lessons about sacrifice, justice, and true leadership.

“I learned from him that love for country is not just in words; it is in sacrifice. That justice must be pursued even when the path is lonely. True leadership is service, not power,” she said.

She added that her father’s leadership transcended politics and touched lives across generations.

“[Raila] He led all of us. He taught us. He carried us. We know what he expects from us, and we shall rise together in his honour,” she said.

Winnie also spoke fondly of Raila’s lighter side — his love for storytelling, music, and his favourite songs — moments that brought joy and warmth to their family.

Acknowledging the grief felt by millions following her father’s passing, she said:

“The biggest part of me died on the 15th of October, 2025, but the spirit of the lion rose on forever. The king is dead, but long live the crown.”

Winnie expressed gratitude to Kenyans for the outpouring of love and support that has comforted the family and honoured her father’s legacy.

“As a family, we want to thank all of you — from Turkana to Lamu, from Isiolo to Mandera, to the shores of Lake Victoria — asanteni sana,” she said.