Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Winnie reflected on the profound lessons she learned from her father — lessons about sacrifice, justice, and true leadership.

NATIONAL NEWS

‘He died strong, with dignity and pride’: Winnie recalls Raila’s final moments

Winnie recounted her father’s final moments, saying that even in his last days, he remained physically active, determined, and full of life.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 — Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s daughter, Winnie Odinga, has revealed that her father died “strong and like a gentleman” while in her arms during treatment in India, dismissing social media reports that suggested otherwise.

Speaking at the State Funeral Service at Nyayo National Stadium on Friday, Winnie recounted her father’s final moments, saying that even in his last days, he remained physically active, determined, and full of life.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“He died in my arms. But he did not die like people have been saying on social media,” she said. “Every day he was waking up and walking. That morning, he pushed to five rounds. He died strong, with dignity, and with pride.”

The East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) legislator said she was by Raila’s side when he took his last breath on October 15, 2025, describing his passing as peaceful and dignified.

“You must be proud that he left as a gentleman. Walk with your heads held high, walk strong, and walk proud,” she urged mourners.

‘Led, taught and carried us’

Winnie reflected on the profound lessons she learned from her father — lessons about sacrifice, justice, and true leadership.

“I learned from him that love for country is not just in words; it is in sacrifice. That justice must be pursued even when the path is lonely. True leadership is service, not power,” she said.

She added that her father’s leadership transcended politics and touched lives across generations.

“[Raila] He led all of us. He taught us. He carried us. We know what he expects from us, and we shall rise together in his honour,” she said.

Winnie also spoke fondly of Raila’s lighter side — his love for storytelling, music, and his favourite songs — moments that brought joy and warmth to their family.

Acknowledging the grief felt by millions following her father’s passing, she said:

“The biggest part of me died on the 15th of October, 2025, but the spirit of the lion rose on forever. The king is dead, but long live the crown.”

Winnie expressed gratitude to Kenyans for the outpouring of love and support that has comforted the family and honoured her father’s legacy.

“As a family, we want to thank all of you — from Turkana to Lamu, from Isiolo to Mandera, to the shores of Lake Victoria — asanteni sana,” she said.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

‘He was always Number One in class’: Oburu recalls Raila’s childhood

Oburu, the Siaya Senator, said Raila’s brilliance, discipline, and sense of justice were evident from childhood, describing him as a gifted scholar, a courageous...

21 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Oburu celebrates Raila as a man of truth and justice

Oburu described Raila as a man of unmatched intellect, courage, and integrity — a brother, mentor, and lifelong companion whose influence shaped not only...

29 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Raila was at peace with God’: Bishop Kodia recalls last breakfast with Raila

Bishop Kodia said he had breakfast with Raila and Mama Ida Odinga barely a month ago — a meeting that left him convinced that...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Baba never bought loyalty’: Bishop Kodia’s powerful rebuke of handout politics stirs crowd at Raila State Funeral

Bishop Kodia praised Odinga’s integrity and commitment to principle, contrasting his leadership with the money-driven politics that have taken root in the country.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

LIVE: Raila Odinga’s State Funeral underway at Nyayo Stadium

Following the ceremony, the body will be returned to Lee Funeral Home and later taken to Odinga’s Karen residence for an overnight vigil.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila Odinga’s body arrives at Nyayo Stadium in a military convoy as nation gathers for State Funeral

Security remains heightened around Nyayo Stadium following crowd control challenges at Kasarani Satdium during a public viewing on Thursday.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

LIVE: Leaders arrive at Nyayo Stadium for Raila’s State Funeral

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto, arrived at the venue at 9.30am and was received by Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Charles...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt Moves to Accommodate Growing Mourners as Raila’s Viewing Extended

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, who chairs the National State Funeral Committee for the late former Prime Minister Raila Amolo...

7 hours ago