Govt urges hotels to designate tree planting spaces to boost sustainable tourism

NAROK, Kenya Oct 11 – Tourism Principal Secretary John Olotuaa, has called on hotels and other hospitality facilities across the country to designate areas within their premises for tree planting as part of the ongoing “One Tourist, One Tree, an initiative aimed at promoting sustainable tourism and environmental conservation.

Speaking during a tree planting exercise to mark this year’s Mazingira Day in Sikawa Primary School in Trans Mara, the PS revealed that over 5,000 trees were planted by visitors during their tours of various tourism facilities in the just-concluded Magical Kenya Travel Expo (MKTE), a major boost the campaign.

He noted that this milestone reflects the growing awareness among travellers about the importance of sustainability in tourism.

“The modern traveller is increasingly conscious about sustainability and seeks to contribute positively to the destinations they visit,” said PS Olotuaa.

He clarified that 8,000 trees were planted during the Friday event whose theme is ‘Citizen-Centric tree growing and environmental stewardship’ with a strategic component ‘return to school initiative ‘.

By creating designated tree planting areas within hospitality facilities, added the PS, Kenya is not only greening its surroundings but also giving every visitor a chance to leave a lasting impact on our environment.

Ololtuaa further highlighted schools as another vital avenue for increasing forest cover encouraging learners and managers of training institutions to actively participate in tree planting and nurturing exercises.

He emphasized that schools play a key role in instilling conservation values among the youth ensuring that environmental stewardship becomes part of Kenya’s collective culture.

“When we involve young people through schools, we are nurturing a generation that understands and values conservation. Conservation is not just an activity but an investment in our sustainable future,” said the PS who also urged the youth to develop tree nurseries to meet the demand of the seedlings.

The government, through its 15 billion trees by 2032 initiative, aims to improve biodiversity, and strengthen county’s resilience against climate change.

The long-term national vision is to achieve 30% tree cover by 2050 building on progress that has already seen Kenya’s tree cover rise to 12%.

Olotuaa reaffirmed the tourism sector’s commitment to contribute to this national effort through initiatives like “One Tourist, One Tree” which link tourism growth to environmental responsibility.

“Tourism and conservation go hand in hand. A greener Kenya is not only good for our planet but also strengthens our brand as a sustainable destination,” he said.

The Ministry of Tourism continues to work closely with county governments, conservation agencies, schools, and private sector partners to scale up tree planting efforts and solidify Kenya’s position as a leading sustainable tourism destination.