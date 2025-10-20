Govt to build at least 50 mega dams to irrigate 2mn acres for a food secure nation: President Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20 – President William Ruto has announced government plans to build at least 50 mega dams to irrigate irrigate 2 million acres of land and make Kenya food secure.

Speaking during this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations at the Ithooke Stadium in Kitui, the head of state indicated that this are part of his resolutions in making Kenya a first world country.

He stated that this came following consultations with various leaders in government, past and present incuding the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who was buried on Sunday.

“Through these deliberations, I have arrived at a conclusion that although we have made commendable progress in stabilizing the nation pver the last 3 years, the time has come to take the country to the next level,” he stated.

While crediting Odinga for Kenya’s stability and peace, President Ruto stated that the more needs to be done includnig the expansion of the country’s energy generation capacity.

“We cannot industrialize Kenya without reliable, affordable and sustainable energy. That is why we have set our sights on expanding Kenya’s energy generation capacity from the current 2,300MW to at least 10,000MW within the next decade,” he pointed out.

Further, he explainued that a lot of research is going on the development of the first nuclear energy plant in Kenya in Siaya county.

“With abundant energy, we shall power factories, light every home and drive Kenya to become the industrial hub of East Africa and the continent,” he stated.