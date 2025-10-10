Govt says Nyanza counties risks losing funds over non-compliance with e-procurement directive

MIGORI, Kenya Oct 11 – Public Investment and Assets Management Principal Secretary Cyril Odede, has criticized county governments in the Luo Nyanza region for failing to upload their procurement plans to the Electronic Government Procurement (EGP) platform, singling out Migori County Assembly as the only entity that has complied.

Speaking during the Mazingira Day celebrations at Wasio Comprehensive School in Suna East, Migori County, Odede noted that only Migori County Assembly had adhered to the directive.

He warned that counties failing to upload their procurement plans risk losing access to public funds.

The PS challenged governors and county executives from Homa Bay, Kisumu, and Siaya to adopt the electronic procurement system, saying it enhances accountability and transparency in the management of public resources.

He further announced that the government plans to train 60,000 youths nationwide on how to access government tenders through the Access to Government Procurement Opportunities (AGPO) program.

Odede added that the training aims to equip young people with skills necessary for meaningful participation in government procurement and to reduce their dependence on political handouts.

The PS also called on chiefs and assistant chiefs in Migori to mobilize youths aged between 18 and 29 years to register before the program’s deadline, emphasizing the government’s commitment to creating inclusive and sustainable economic opportunities for all.