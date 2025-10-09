Govt Races to Complete East African Kidney Institute in Nairobi to ease Kidney treatment burden

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 – Medical Services Principal Secretary Ouma Oluga has commended the ongoing construction of the East African Kidney Institute (EAKI) in Nairobi, describing it as a transformative project that will redefine specialized healthcare across the region.

Speaking during an inspection visit, PS Oluga said the government is in the final stages of completing the modern facility located next to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

He reaffirmed the State’s commitment to ensuring the institute becomes operational soon, noting that President William Ruto is personally keen on fast-tracking its commissioning.

“This institute represents a major leap forward in our efforts to make specialized healthcare accessible and affordable for every Kenyan,” Dr. Oluga said.

“Once operational, it will serve not only our citizens but also patients from across the East African region.”

The East African Kidney Institute will be the region’s first Centre of Excellence in kidney and urology care. The six-storey facility will house 160 beds, including 10 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and nine High Dependency Unit (HDU) beds, alongside 28 dialysis machines.

It will provide advanced kidney treatment including dialysis and transplants and serve as a training and research hub under the University of Nairobi, equipping future specialists in nephrology and urology.

EAKI is part of a wider East African Community (EAC) initiative to strengthen healthcare systems through regional Centres of Excellence focused on advanced medical disciplines. Kenya’s facility will complement similar centres across the region, each dedicated to addressing key health challenges.

The project is expected to significantly ease the burden on Kenyatta National Hospital by expanding access to life-saving kidney treatment and reducing the need for patients to seek costly care abroad.

The country is currently grappling with a rising burden of kidney disease, with the Ministry of Health estimating that more than four million Kenyans roughly one in ten suffer from some form of kidney related illness.

Poorly controlled hypertension and diabetes are the leading causes, alongside late diagnosis and limited access to renal services.

Only about two percent of hospitals in the country offer full kidney treatment services, and many patients who reach end-stage kidney failure are unable to access life-saving dialysis or transplants due to high costs.

Over the past decade, fewer than 800 kidney transplants have been conducted in Kenya, despite thousands being in need.

Health experts warn that without early screening and improved access to care, the number of kidney patients could continue to rise sharply adding strain to the health system and families already struggling with high treatment costs.