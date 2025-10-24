Connect with us

Older people aged 70 years and above who were covered under the enhanced Inua Jamii programme launched this year won’t be required to open new accounts since they are already being paid through respective accounts.

Govt disburses Sh880 million under Inua Jamii Programme

“This disbursement covers the September 2025 payment, and each beneficiary household is receiving a sum of Ksh. 2,000. Payment will commence tomorrow. 24th September 2025 through the contracted Payment Service Provider,” the Children Services PS said.

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 24 – The Ministry of Gender, Culture and Children Services has disbursed 880,040 million to support vulnerable households across the country under the Inua Jamii initiative.

Principal Secretary Carren Ageng’o says 440,020 households have been targeted to benefit under the Cash Transfer for Orphans and Vulnerable Children (CT-OVC) Programme.

“This disbursement covers the September 2025 payment, and each beneficiary household is receiving a sum of Ksh. 2,000. Payment will commence tomorrow. 24th September 2025 through the contracted Payment Service Provider,” she said.

The funds are meant to support the welfare of children and strengthen families’ ability to care for them.

The CT-OVC Programme aims to encourage fostering and retention of orphans and vulnerable children within their families and communities, while promoting their human capital development.

Ageng’o emphasized that “the programme supports increased enrolment and transition in education, improved health and nutrition outcomes, enhanced household food security, and better child protection.”

Inua Jamii is the Government of Kenya’s National Safety Net Programme, which provides regular bi-monthly cash stipends to vulnerable citizens, including the elderly aged 70 years and above, persons with severe disabilities, and orphans and vulnerable children.

