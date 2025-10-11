Connect with us

Govt commences first harvest on 1,500-acre Galana Kulalu irrigation scheme

Water and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Eric Mugaa says that preparations for harvesting maize from the demonstration farm are in their final stages.

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 11 – The government is set to begin the first official harvest on a 1,500-acre section of the Galana Kulalu irrigation project, marking a significant milestone in Kenya’s ongoing efforts to boost food security through large-scale agricultural production.

The harvest is expected to yield thousands of bags of maize, which will be channeled into the national food reserve amid ongoing concerns over rising food prices and climate-induced crop failures across the country.

“It is a successful story of a public-private partnership. We invite everyone—even the doubting Thomases—to come and see for themselves. As the Swahili saying goes, ‘Mwenye macho haambiwi tazama’ (he who has eyes needs not be told to look). These are our farms—some are lush green, while others are beginning to turn brown. This means that the crop—the fruit of our hard labor and toil—is now visible and tangible,” the CS said.

Located in Kilifi County, the Galana Kulalu Food Security Project spans over 1 million acres and was originally launched under Kenya’s Vision 2030 blueprint.

The 1,500-acre model farm was planted earlier this year with improved maize seed varieties under full irrigation, under a public private sector partnership.

