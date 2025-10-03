Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt adopts whole-of-government approach ahead of NYOTA program rollout

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – The government has adopted a whole-of-government approach for the nationwide roll-out of the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) programme, President William Ruto has said.

The President explained that this measure is meant to guarantee smooth and transparent implementation of the programme. 

He pointed out that by bringing together leaders from the Executive, Legislature and county governments, the government is making the programme inclusive.

“This is coming as a result of being deliberate about doing something about employment, empowerment and engagement with young people,” he said.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Principal Secretaries at State House, Nairobi, on preparations for the NYOTA programme roll-out.

The programme, a partnership between the Government and the World Bank, is a flagship youth empowerment initiative valued at KSh5 billion.

It is designed to support 100,000 young people across the country, with 70 beneficiaries drawn from each of Kenya’s 1,450 wards.

Each successful applicant will receive a KSh50,000 grant to kick-start their entrepreneurial ventures, opening up opportunities in business and enterprise.

Additionally, President Ruto said the programme will also involve 90,000 youth who will be trained to gain job experience, 20,000 on recognition of prior learning, and another 600,000 who will be trained on Access to Government Procurement Opportunities (AGPO).

On Monday, the PSs will meet governors, Members of Parliament and county assemblies, and chiefs to sensitise them on the programme and map out a national roll out of the project.

The meeting will align all stakeholders to ensure effective delivery of the programme across the country.

The President noted that NYOTA is part of a broader agenda to create meaningful opportunities for young people. Alongside affordable housing, labour mobility and digital jobs, NYOTA will empower the next generation drivers of innovation and expand enterprise.

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) PS Susan Mang’eni, under whose State Department the KSh5 billion business support programme of NYOTA is placed, said the project is designed to improve the livelihoods of vulnerable youth.

Ms Mang’eni pointed out that the project is aimed at improving youth employability, expansion of job opportunities, support for a youth savings’ culture, and enhancement of youth entrepreneurs’ access to markets.

“We target to benefit young people in all wards. It is gender-inclusive, with emphasis on 50-50 gender parity,” she said.

