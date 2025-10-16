Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt aborts Parliament viewing of Raila’s body amid chaos

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 — The government has ditched the planned public viewing of the late former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga’s body at Parliament Buildings following concerns over an imminent security breach.

The viewing will instead take place at Kasarani Stadium.

The decision came after thousands of supporters flooded Parliament grounds, climbing gates and barricades as they awaited the arrival of Odinga’s body, which had been scheduled to lie in state there.

Efforts by several lawmakers including Silvanus Osoro and Ledama Ole Kina to calm the restless crowd failed to contain the situation, prompting the change of plan.

Tension escalated when sections of the crowd attempted to force their way into Parliament, overwhelming security officers stationed at the complex, replicating chaotic events at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport where a planned State Reception flopped.

Military personnel, who had prepared the ceremonial setup inside Parliament, were seen dismantling the structures and transporting them to Kasarani, where the public viewing will now take place under heightened security.

