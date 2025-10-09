Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The development came as images of Moi’s closed-door meeting with President Ruto emerged.

Headlines

Gideon Moi quits Baringo Senatorial race, after Ruto meeting

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 9 – Supporters of KANU Chairman Gideon Moi held demonstrations in Kabarnet after he failed to appear before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission for clearance to contest in the November 27 Baringo Senatorial by-election.

Gideon was expected to arrive for the exercise at 11 a.m. but did not show up, leaving his supporters who had been waiting at Baringo Airstrip disappointed.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A group of boda boda riders and a roadshow truck that had been hired to escort the candidate were later recalled.

The IEBC had gazetted today as the deadline for the submission of party nomination papers by candidates.

UDA’s Vincent Chemitei and Samuel Letasio of the Kenya Moja Movement Party were duly cleared to participate in the election.

The development comes after State House released photos of the KANU party leader in a meeting with the President William Ruto on October 8, 2025.

Details of what was discussed in the meeting are yet to be made public.

Photos, released by State House show Moi sharing a light moment with the President as they walked towards the meeting area, where they were joined by leaders from Baringo County including Gladwell Cheruiyot.

The Baringo Senate seat fell vacant following the demise of William Cheptumo.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court Overturns 100-Year Sentence for Former Children’s Home Director convicted of defiling minors

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 – The High Court in Nairobi has overturned the conviction and 100-year prison sentence imposed on Stephen Nzuki Mutisya, the...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Moi quits Baringo by-election after secret meeting with Ruto

The development came as images of Moi’s closed-door meeting with President Ruto emerged through informal channels stirring speculation in both Baringo and national political...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Runda residents demonstrate over illegal attempt to grab public land

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 – Demonstrations were Thursday staged in the leafy suburb of Runda, Nairobi County, as residents protested against what they termed...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Teen Claiming to Be President Ruto’s Son Freed

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 – A 19-year-old man who claimed to be President William Ruto’s son has been released by a Nairobi court on...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Burale Sues Alex Mwakideu and Ex-Wife for Sh20mn Over Defamation

He claims the video depicted him as manipulative, hypocritical, a swindler, and homosexual, allegations he describes as malicious.

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya has increased shareholding in Trade and Development Bank by $100mn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 – Kenya has increased shareholding in Trade and Development Bank (TDB) by $100 million, an African multilateral financial institution, President...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt Races to Complete East African Kidney Institute in Nairobi to ease Kidney treatment burden

PS Oluga said the government is in the final stages of completing the modern facility located next to Kenyatta National Hospital.

8 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Education Ministry Targets 2,000 Fruit Trees per School to Boost Nutrition, Green Cover

Both public and private schools have been tasked with leading the initiative, with each expected to plant a minimum of 2,000 fruit trees on...

8 hours ago