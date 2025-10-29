Ghana’s Nana Akufo-Addo leads tributes to Raila Odinga in Bondo

BONDO, Kenya Oct 29 — Former Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo on Tuesday led mourners in paying tribute to Kenya’s late opposition leader Raila Odinga at his final resting place in Kang’o Ka Jaramogi, Bondo.

Braving a heavy downpour, Akufo-Addo joined family members, dignitaries and hundreds of mourners who gathered at the Odinga homestead to honour the life and legacy of a man widely regarded as a Pan-African statesman and a towering figure in Kenya’s democratic struggle.

Akufo-Addo’s presence underscored Odinga’s continental stature, reflecting the deep respect he commanded beyond Kenya’s borders for his decades-long fight for justice, equality and multiparty democracy.

Nana Akufo-Addo, former President of Ghana, offers condolences to Ida Odinga at the Odinga homestead in Bondo on 29 Oct 2025.

“Raila Odinga’s story is not just Kenya’s — it’s Africa’s. He inspired generations to believe that leadership must be about service and sacrifice,” Akufo-Addo said in a brief address at the ceremony.

The Ghanaian leader, who served as President from 2017 to 2025, described Odinga as a symbol of resilience whose courage and convictions transcended politics and geography.

Wetang’ula, Mudavadi, and other leaders attend

Also present was National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, who paid glowing tribute to Odinga, describing him as “a true giant of Kenya’s democratic journey, whose fingerprints are deeply imprinted in the nation’s fight for justice, equality and freedom.”

Wetang’ula presented the Odinga family with a Hansard record of Raila’s historic contributions in Parliament — both as Lang’ata Member of Parliament and as Prime Minister — proposing that it be preserved at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Museum as part of Kenya’s democratic heritage.

“It is important that future generations appreciate Baba’s enormous contribution to parliamentary democracy. His debates and submissions in the House will remain a timeless resource for students of leadership and governance,” he said.

Wetang’ula also revealed that his upcoming memoir will feature a dedicated chapter on Raila Odinga, reflecting on their shared political journey and the milestones that shaped Kenya’s multiparty era.

The event drew a distinguished gathering of local and international leaders, including Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Cabinet Secretaries Wycliffe Oparanya and Deborah Mulongo, COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli, and Governors led by Siaya’s James Orengo. Members of Parliament and County Assemblies were also in attendance.

Symbolic farewell

As heavy rain fell over Bondo, mourners described the moment as deeply symbolic — a cleansing and renewal of the democratic ideals Raila Odinga championed throughout his life.

Speakers at the ceremony called on Kenyans to honour Odinga’s memory by promoting peace, unity, and the values of inclusive governance that defined his political career.

“Baba’s spirit will continue to guide this nation toward fairness, justice, and equality,” said one mourner.

Raila Odinga, who passed away earlier this month, was buried at his family home in Bondo. His final send-off has continued to draw tributes from across the continent, highlighting his indelible legacy in Kenya’s political and social transformation.