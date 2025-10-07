Connect with us

Gender Ministry plan Countywide Forum Over Rising Male Suicide Cases

Published

NYERI, Kenya Oct 7 – The Ministry of Gender and Affirmative Action announced plans to hold consultative meetings with men across all sub-counties in Nyeri County following a worrying rise in suicide cases among men.

Speaking in Nyeri, Principal Secretary Anne Wangombe expressed concern over the alarming trend, revealing that suicide cases had increased from 104 to 107 within just one week.

“As a Ministry, we are deeply concerned about the rising number of men taking their own lives in this county. We intend to hold consultative meetings with men and local leaders to identify solutions and combat this growing menace,” said Wangombe.

The PS emphasized the need to find a sustainable and effective way to address the root causes of male suicide, adding that the Ministry would not sit back as the crisis deepens.

According to statistics from the regional administration, 80 men have died by suicide in the last three months, compared to 24 women during the same period.

The surge in cases has sparked debate over the underlying causes, with some dismissing poverty as the main factor.

Others have pointed to issues such as alcohol and substance abuse, particularly the consumption of illicit brews, as possible contributors.

Wangombe said the Ministry will collaborate with local leaders, mental health experts, and community groups to explore interventions aimed at supporting men’s mental well-being and reducing suicide rates.

