Gate of shame: Kajiado official humiliates Grade 2 boy

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 8 – A mother in Kitengela is crying for justice after her Grade 2 son was barred from passing through a residential gate, all because of a playground fight that had already been resolved.

What began as an innocent scuffle between two boys at Stepping Stones School has now spiralled into a national outcry, after the boy’s mother took to TikTok to expose the humiliation her son faces daily.

The video has since gone viral, sparking anger across Kenya over abuse of power and privilege.

According to the mother, her son used to take a short route through Ralph Close, a gated court in Kitengela, to get to school each morning on his bicycle.

But after a fight in school with another boy, whose mother lives in the estate, guards were allegedly ordered to block him from using the gate.

“The school had already handled the issue. My son apologised in school,” she said.

“But this woman decided he will never pass through that gate again. She told the guards they’ll be fired if they let him in.”

The woman accused of giving the orders is reportedly a senior director at the Kajiado County Government and the chairlady of Ralph Close Estate.

The Grade 2 pupil wakes up early every day to be in school by 6:30 a.m., but the guards turn him away, forcing him to take a longer, dusty route.

“One morning, he went to the boy’s house to say sorry again,” the mother said in her video.

“He was told to go say sorry in school. He went and apologised a third time. I don’t understand why a child must say sorry three times for one mistake.”

– He said sorry three times but the gate stayed shut –

Despite his repeated apologies, the mother claims the woman “has not accepted the apology” and continues to enforce the ban.

“My child has been put on a forever punishment for a fight that happened in school and was resolved,” she said, breaking down in frustration.

“Where does this leave powerless parents, especially when their children fight with kids of the rich and powerful?”

The mother’s emotional narration has triggered a wave of outrage online, with Kenyans condemning what they call class-based bullying and the “humiliation of an innocent child.”

Some netizens have vowed to march to Ralph Close and bring down the gate, accusing the powerful parent of arrogance and abuse of influence.

“This is not about children fighting,” one user posted. “It’s about adults teaching kids that money and power mean others must suffer.”

The parent says other residents of Ralph Close sympathise with her but fear challenging the estate chairlady.

“I was told she’s untouchable,” she said. “Even the other tenants told me they cannot override her decisions.”

The school, meanwhile, has distanced itself from the matter.

“I even asked them to show me CCTV footage, but they said their hands are tied,” the mother revealed.

Attempts to involve the local chief have not helped either.

“The gate may be private, but it’s the only safe shortcut for many children going to school,” she explained.

As the mother continues her fight for justice, many are demanding accountability.