Former DP Rigathi Gachagua.

Kenya

Gachagua accuses Ruto of plotting to weaken Mt. Kenya after Moi pact

Gachagua has accused Ruto of plotting to divide and weaken Mt. Kenya through his new alliance with Gideon Moi ahead of 2027 polls.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 14 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused President William Ruto of plotting to weaken the Mt. Kenya region politically and economically through what he terms a deliberate plan of division and deception.

Gachagua claimed that Ruto’s recent unity deal with KANU leader Gideon Moi was not about peace, but part of a wider scheme to consolidate Rift Valley support while isolating Mt. Kenya ahead of the 2027 elections.

“Ruto called Gideon Moi and they spoke in their Kalenjin dialect. He told him he wants peace at home so he can plan how to fight the people from Mt. Kenya,” Gachagua said, warning his supporters against what he described as “a silent war to finish us.”

The former Deputy President, who now leads the Democracy for Citizens Party, said he will not sit back and watch Ruto dismantle Mt. Kenya unity.

He accused the President of using money and political appointments to create divisions within the region.

“He is dishing out money everywhere so that our vote can be divided and our people weakened economically,” Gachagua said. “If we allow this, we will become beggars in our own country.”

Gachagua added that when Ruto meets Kalenjin leaders, he calls it “national unity,” but when Mt. Kenya leaders hold similar meetings, they are branded tribalists.

“We must remain united as a people of the mountain. If we agree to be divided, we are finished,” he said.

The former DP also reignited controversy over his remarks about Mt. Kenya women leaders, saying his comments were misunderstood.

“Whether you are a man or woman being used to divide our community, we will deal with you,” he warned.

The remarks come just days after Ruto and Gideon Moi announced a new political deal at Moi’s Kabarak home.

The President said the alliance was meant to foster national cohesion and reduce political tension ahead of 2027.

Under the deal, Moi’s KANU party will join Ruto’s broad-based government, and Moi has since withdrawn from the Baringo senatorial race.

However, the pact has stirred unease in Mt. Kenya, with Gachagua’s camp interpreting it as a strategy to secure Rift Valley loyalty while isolating Ruto’s critics in the Central region.

