Fueling hope: A Cancer champion’s return to the place of her first battle

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 1 — This month, as the world unites in pink and powerful stories for Cancer Awareness Month, one survivor has come full circle—returning to the very place where her fight began, carrying not fear, but hope, compassion, and gifts for those still in the struggle.

At the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) in Kisumu, Roseline Akinyi Okoko, a breast cancer survivor, walked back through the same doors where four years ago her journey began—not as a patient, but as a symbol of resilience.

On October 1, 2021, Okoko underwent her first round of chemotherapy at JOOTRH. This October 1, she returned with arms full of food and essential supplies—gifts bought from her modest salary and contributions from friends—to support cancer patients still undergoing treatment.

“I was diagnosed in 2021. That’s why I’m here today, to honor this day at the place where my journey began,” she said.

Breast cancer survivor Roseline Akinyi Okoko returns to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) in Kisumu, four years after beginning her treatment, this time not as a patient but as a symbol of resilience/CFM

Now cancer-free and working with the Siaya County Government, Okoko admits the road was long, painful, and marked by uncertainty.

But through faith, determination, and support, she survived—and out of that pain, she has discovered a mission: to give back.

“I asked myself a week ago, it’s Cancer Awareness Month, what can I do to give back? How can I appreciate the place I started from?” she reflected.

Speaking to Capital News in Kisumu on Wednesday, she recalled the exhaustion of chemotherapy, the hunger, and the heartbreaking reality of fellow patients who couldn’t even afford a meal.

“The process drains you. Some patients arrive in the morning on an empty stomach. If I can afford a packet of milk, why not give it to someone in need?” she said, as she handed out boxes of milk, watermelon, tissue paper, and other essentials at the hospital’s oncology unit.

Free cancer treatment

Okoko’s story unfolds against a stark national backdrop. According to estimates compiled by the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) in 2022, Kenya records 44,726 new cancer cases annually, with 102,152 people living with the disease within five years of diagnosis.

The five most common cancers are breast, cervical, prostate, oesophageal, and colorectal cancers, with women disproportionately affected compared to men.

It is within this reality that Okoko is calling on the government to do more for patients by making treatment free and accessible to shield families from impossible choices.

“Cancer treatment is expensive. Patients are forced to choose between medicine and food. Let the government make treatment free so people can at least find money for food and transport,” she urged.

She further appealed to lawmakers to enact policies that cushion families from the crushing financial burden of cancer care.

Now a proud breast cancer champion, Okoko uses her story to raise awareness, especially among women, urging them to prioritize screening. “Early detection saves lives,” she emphasized.

Her gesture was warmly welcomed by Phoebe Obala, founder of the Anchor of Hope Cancer Support Group at JOOTRH.

“For support from a survivor, we are truly thankful. It will go a long way in uplifting our patients,” said Obala.

The group, active for five years, runs a twice-monthly feeding program and constantly seeks donations of dry foods and essentials for patients, many of whom travel long distances from rural areas with little to sustain them.

“We’ve partnered with Mayfair Bakery in Kisumu, but the need is still great. These patients need nourishment to withstand treatment. We call on well-wishers to join us in supporting them,” Obala added.

Roseline Okoko’s return to JOOTRH is more than a personal milestone. It is a testament that survival is not the end of the journey—it can be the beginning of a mission to uplift others. Her healing turned into hope, and her hope, shared, is helping save lives.