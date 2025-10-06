Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Frontière Advisory Launches with Kenya Focus as Digital Growth Raises Reputational Stakes

Kenya attracted approximately US$482 million in venture capital funding in Q1 2024, more than the total secured in all of 2023.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 – Frontière Advisory has launched in Africa with Kenya named among its priority markets, as the country’s rapid fintech expansion and digital activism reshape the business environment.

Kenya attracted approximately US$482 million in venture capital funding in Q1 2024, more than the total secured in all of 2023, underscoring its role as East Africa’s innovation hub.

Yet regulatory shifts, political contestation, and heightened online scrutiny mean that corporate behaviour and reputation are under more pressure than ever.

“I share Frontière Advisory’s belief that trust is built through everyday actions in local communities, not just in corporate boardrooms. I’m excited to bring this perspective from Kenya – a market of world-class innovators, where reputational missteps travel faster than ever through digital platforms. Companies that take trust seriously at both the grassroots and policy levels are the ones that endure here,” said Mercy Randa, Frontière Advisor, Kenya.

Kenya’s trajectory sits within a wider African picture. UNCTAD reports foreign direct investment to Africa reached a record US$97 billion in 2024, up 75 percent year-on-year, though flows remain highly concentrated and highly sensitive to governance and community risk.

“The firms that do best are those that take local trust seriously before it is tested, not after. Reputation is not just about communication – it is about enterprise value. Leaders who manage stakeholder relationships with credibility unlock growth. Those who don’t, erode it,” Deanne Chatterton, CEO South Africa and Africa, stated.

Reputation risk is a global board issue. Aon’s Global Risk Management Survey places damage to brand and reputation among the top risks worldwide, underscoring why stakeholder confidence has become strategic currency.

“Boards have learned the hard way that reputation is a business risk, not a PR line item. What we do is help leadership earn the right to operate and keep value intact when conditions turn,” said Kim Polley, CEO UK and Africa.

For sectors central to Kenya’s growth – from fintech and telecoms to agriculture and infrastructure – the stakes are measurable. McKinsey finds major projects across emerging markets continue to face schedule delays and cost overruns, while research associated with the Harvard Kennedy School estimates that a world-class project can lose about US$20 million per week in net present value when production is delayed by social conflict.

Frontière Advisory was founded on the ethos that business can be a force for stability in uncertain places – but only when it earns the right to be trusted.

The firm combines senior-led counsel with in-market expertise through a panel of Frontière Advisors in Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, Mozambique, Tanzania and Zimbabwe, ensuring strategies are informed by lived experience and executed locally.

