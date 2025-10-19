Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Free Water, Bread, and Soda for Raila Odinga’s Final Journey in Bondo

A number of mourners spent the night at the venue, wrapped in shawls and blankets under the stars, unwilling to miss a moment of history.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 19 – A heavy cloud of sorrow hangs over the lakeside town of Bondo as thousands of mourners gather to bid a final farewell to Raila Amollo Odinga.

From every corner of the country, Kenyans have streamed into the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University grounds, where the funeral service is being held.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Some arrived on foot, others aboard overloaded matatus, pick-up trucks, and even sugarcane tractors from as far as Migori, a testament to the love and loyalty Raila inspired.

For many, the journey was long and tiring.

A number of mourners spent the night at the venue, wrapped in shawls and blankets under the stars, unwilling to miss a moment of history.

But in the spirit of solidarity and ubuntu that Raila so often preached, no one is going hungry or thirsty.

Across the venue, volunteers and local organizers have set up distribution points where free bottled water, fresh bread, and sodas are being handed out to mourners.

Long but orderly queues snake across the grounds as people receive the refreshments.

“This is what Baba would have wanted, for people to be taken care of, no matter where they come from,” says’, Peter Osare from Kisumu.

“He fought for the poor. Today, we honor him by standing with each other.”

Osare says with the food donation, they will stand firm in the scorching sun to bid farewell to Raila.

It’s a humble gesture, but one that captures the spirit of a man who stood with the people through thick and thin.

Even in mourning, Bondo is alive with unity, song, and shared sorrow.

Lazarus Odhiambo from Ndhiwa asked God to give the Luo community another kingpin who is down to earth and ready to sacrifice for the whole nation.

“I am here to see off a man who has done a lot to this community,” he said.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

46 injuries recorded at Mamboleo viewing of Raila’s body

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 18 – Emergency response teams led by Hazron Omollo managed a large-scale medical operation following the public viewing of the body...

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila’s body arrives at his Opoda farm ahead of tomorrow’s burial

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 18 – The body of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has arrived at his Opoda farm in Bondo for an overnight...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila’s body to be flown to Bondo as Public Viewing extended beyond 3pm

Principal Secretary for Interior, Raymond Omollo, made the announcement at the stadium while addressing the press.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Viewing of Raila’s body underway in Kisumu as mourners collapse

Medical teams are stretched thin, struggling to attend to the growing number of people fainting in the heat and emotional turmoil.

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Vision 2030 DG Mwige mourns Raila as a transformational leader

Mwige said Odinga’s contribution to Kenya transcended politics, shaping the nation’s history, governance, and long-term development blueprint.

24 hours ago

Kenya

Raila’s body arrives in Kisumu as thousands turn out for final farewell

A tearful Kisumu stood still as Raila Odinga’s body arrived for final viewing, with thousands lining the streets to honour the late opposition icon...

1 day ago

Africa

Obama mourns Raila as true champion of democracy

Ex-US President Barack Obama has eulogised Raila Odinga as a true champion of democracy and freedom, praising his selfless service to Kenya.

1 day ago

Kenya

Body of Raila to remain at Lee funeral home overnight

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 17 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has announced a change in the funeral program for the late former Prime Minister...

2 days ago