Free Water, Bread, and Soda for Raila Odinga’s Final Journey in Bondo

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 19 – A heavy cloud of sorrow hangs over the lakeside town of Bondo as thousands of mourners gather to bid a final farewell to Raila Amollo Odinga.

From every corner of the country, Kenyans have streamed into the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University grounds, where the funeral service is being held.

Some arrived on foot, others aboard overloaded matatus, pick-up trucks, and even sugarcane tractors from as far as Migori, a testament to the love and loyalty Raila inspired.

For many, the journey was long and tiring.

A number of mourners spent the night at the venue, wrapped in shawls and blankets under the stars, unwilling to miss a moment of history.

But in the spirit of solidarity and ubuntu that Raila so often preached, no one is going hungry or thirsty.

Across the venue, volunteers and local organizers have set up distribution points where free bottled water, fresh bread, and sodas are being handed out to mourners.

Long but orderly queues snake across the grounds as people receive the refreshments.

“This is what Baba would have wanted, for people to be taken care of, no matter where they come from,” says’, Peter Osare from Kisumu.

“He fought for the poor. Today, we honor him by standing with each other.”

Osare says with the food donation, they will stand firm in the scorching sun to bid farewell to Raila.

It’s a humble gesture, but one that captures the spirit of a man who stood with the people through thick and thin.

Even in mourning, Bondo is alive with unity, song, and shared sorrow.

Lazarus Odhiambo from Ndhiwa asked God to give the Luo community another kingpin who is down to earth and ready to sacrifice for the whole nation.

“I am here to see off a man who has done a lot to this community,” he said.