Former Nairobi ICT Executive Newton Munene found dead at Karen home

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 11 – Former Nairobi County ICT Executive Newton Munene has been found dead at his residence in Karen under circumstances police described as mysterious.

Police said Munene’s body was discovered on Saturday morning and taken to Lee Funeral Home as detectives opened an inquiry into the cause of death. A forensic team was dispatched to the scene and a post-mortem will be conducted, officers added.

Munene was one of three key witnesses in former governor Mike Sonko’s corruption case. Last week, he appeared in court and testified that officials in the previous county administration had fabricated corruption claims against Sonko—allegations the former governor says contributed to his 2020 impeachment.

A long-serving ICT and e-government specialist, Munene served in Sonko’s administration before the Nairobi Metropolitan Services assumed some county functions in 2020. During his tenure, he helped digitise county operations, including revenue systems and service-delivery platforms.

Reacting to the news, Sonko posted a statement online calling the death “deeply suspicious” and urging a full investigation, alleging a possible targeted elimination of witnesses. “Munene’s death occurred just a week after he provided testimony as my defence witness in a case in which I have been wrongfully accused regarding Webtribe’s JamboPay contract. It is deeply regrettable that the cartels have retaliated by taking Munene’s life,” he said.

Sonko added that anyone with evidence against him should present it in court, saying he would not bow to “threats, intimidation and coercion”.

Police have not linked the death to Munene’s court testimony and have yet to indicate any suspects or motive. Further details are expected after the autopsy.

