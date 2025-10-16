Connect with us

National flag fly at half-mast at State House, Nairobi

NATIONAL NEWS

Flags fly at half-mast as Kenya mourns Raila Odinga

Kenya observes the second day of mourning for Raila Odinga, with flags at half-mast nationwide as the nation honors the former Prime Minister’s enduring legacy.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 16 – Flags across Kenya in key government offices, including the Official Residence of President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi and that of his Deputy Kithure Kindiki in Karen were on Thursday flying at half-mast across, as Kenya observed the second day of mourning for the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

President William Ruto ordered the lowering of flags on Wednesday in honor of Raila and declared a week-long national mourning period following the veteran leader’s death.

The half-mast flags serve as a symbol of respect and a mark of national grief for a man who shaped Kenya’s political landscape for over four decades.

The nation continues to pay tribute to Raila, fondly remembered as Baba, for his tireless work in championing democracy, reform, and national unity.

