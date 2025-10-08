Connect with us

First Lady Rachel Ruto. /COURTESY

Headlines

First Lady Rachel Ruto Rallies One Million Learners to Kenya’s Green Legacy

“The goal was to give children a platform to learn, love, and lead in matters of environmental conservation. That vision has since grown into a movement spanning over 2,000 schools and reaching nearly one million learners across all 47 counties,” The First Lady observed.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 8 – First Lady Rachel Ruto has urged school-going children to take advantage of the rainy seasons to plant trees and restore the ecosystem as part of efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change.

She called on students to plant trees and fruit crops at their homes, schools, and institutions to help reverse the adverse impacts of environmental degradation.

Mrs. Ruto was speaking at State House, Nakuru, during the First Lady’s Mazingira Awards (FLAMA) 2025.

“Today, as we celebrate the winners of the 2025 Mazingira Awards, we are not just handing out trophies; we are passing on a torch — a torch of responsibility, creativity, and leadership to the young champions of this nation,” she said.

The First Lady said FLAMA was launched in 2023 with a simple vision — to help young learners creatively visualize and express the environment through their own eyes and minds.

“The goal was to give children a platform to learn, love, and lead in matters of environmental conservation. That vision has since grown into a movement spanning over 2,000 schools and reaching nearly one million learners across all 47 counties,” she observed.

Mrs. Ruto noted that Kenya is nurturing a new generation of young environmental champions.

“When we trust our children with responsibility, they rise to the occasion. Our children are not just the leaders of tomorrow — they are the change-makers of today,” she added.

The First Lady said tree planting complements President William Ruto’s “Jaza Miti” programme, which targets the growing of 15 billion trees by 2032 to reduce greenhouse gases and reverse deforestation.

“The President believes that when we equip our learners with environmental knowledge and a sense of responsibility, we secure not just their future, but the future of our nation,” she said.

Through the National Tree Growing Restoration Campaign, the country has already planted about 783 million trees toward the ambitious 15 billion target.

In support of this national goal, the Office of the First Lady has committed to plant and nurture 500 million trees by 2032, inspiring families, communities, and schools to take part in growing Kenya’s green legacy.

