Family of Gilgil crash victims plans multiple burials across 4 locations

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Oct 2 – The bodies of fourteen family members who perished in the tragic road accident at Kariandusi along the Nakuru–Nairobi Highway have been transferred to four locations closer to their final resting places.

Ten of the bodies have been moved to Murang’a, two to the Naivasha, one to Nyeri, and another to Kiambu.

Family spokesperson Stephen Gicheru said the burials will be staggered across different days next week to allow relatives to mourn and honour each of the departed individually.

“The first three will be laid to rest in Murang’a’s Kandara area on Tuesday, followed by another six on Wednesday in the same area,” Gicheru explained.

“Another will be buried in Kangari, while the remaining ones will be interred in Nyeri and Naivasha on dates yet to be confirmed.”

Gicheru, who lost his wife and child in the crash, said their burial will take place at his Naivasha home once arrangements are complete.

The accident, which occurred on Sunday, September 28, involved a 14-seater matatu carrying the relatives to a family gathering in Solai, Rongai Sub-County.

The vehicle collided head-on with a long-distance truck, killing thirteen on the spot. A fourteenth relative later died while undergoing treatment at St. Joseph Hospital in Elementaita, Gilgil.

The family was travelling to visit their ailing aunt and uncle when tragedy struck. Four other relatives remain hospitalised in Nakuru County.