Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CHINA DAILY

Expo boosts Sino-Africa relations – China Daily

Published

As Africa intensifies efforts to tackle food insecurity and build resilient agricultural systems, the 2025 Africa International Agricultural Expo, taking place from Oct 28 to 31 in Kenya’s capital Nairobi, is expected to deepen Sino-Africa cooperation in agricultural trade, technology and investment.

Jointly organized by Hunan Hongxing International Exhibition and Agri-Africa Exhibition, with the support from Kenya’s Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, the expo is a venue for policymakers, investors, researchers, and farmers to share innovations, explore business opportunities and forge partnerships.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking at the opening ceremony on Tuesday, Kipronoh Ronoh, principal secretary in the State Department of Agriculture, said that the expo serves as a continental platform to promote innovation, technology adoption, and market access as key enablers of agricultural transformation.

“The expo brings together over 150 exhibitors and 100-plus international delegations, representing a milestone in positioning Kenya as a regional hub for agri-business and innovation,” he said.

He also commended the strong representation from China, reflecting the growing China–Africa agricultural partnership.

Guo Haiyan, Chinese ambassador to Kenya, said Africa’s agricultural potential stands unmatched, with vast stretches of fertile, untapped land, year-round sunshine, and a youthful population brimming with innovative, entrepreneurial spirits.

However, despite this immense potential, she noted that the continent’s agricultural productivity still lags behind — constrained by limited access to technology, financing and markets, as well as the growing impacts of climate change.

“China understands these challenges deeply,” Guo said. “Five decades ago, we faced similar obstacles. But through innovation, technology transfer, and market reforms, we transformed our own agriculture from scarcity to abundance.”

“Today, China and Africa share a common vision — to make agriculture not only a source of food, but also a driver of inclusive growth, job creation, and technological advancement,” Guo added. “That vision is reflected in the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, where agriculture has been identified as a pillar of our shared future.”

She added that over 100 Chinese agribusinesses — ranging from smart irrigation and drone technology to seed breeding and food processing — are participating in the expo, bringing with them affordable technologies adaptable to Africa’s diverse agricultural contexts.

“These innovations can help smallholder farmers increase yields, reduce post-harvest losses, and make farming more resilient to climate shocks,” Guo said.

With the new zero-tariff arrangement, Guo said that African products — from Kenyan avocados and Ethiopian coffee, to Ghanaian cocoa and Tanzanian cashews — will enjoy easier and more competitive access to the vast Chinese market.

“We expect to see more African produce on Chinese dining tables — a symbol of friendship and shared prosperity,” she said.

Tito Mutai, founder and the chief executive officer of Agri-Africa Exhibition Limited, said the real transformation of the agricultural sector in Africa will come through innovation, market linkages, and strategic partnerships.

“This Expo is designed precisely to drive that transformation — by linking farmers to technologies, innovators to investors, and enterprises to global markets,” he said.

“The expo is more than an event, it’s a movement of ideas, investment, trade, and innovation,” Mutai said. “The conversations and connections that begin here will continue to shape the continent’s agricultural story for years to come.”

In this article:,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

CHINA DAILY

Partnership fuels Africa’s digital leap – China Daily

As Africa pushes to bridge its digital divide, policymakers and technology leaders said deepening technology cooperation with China is accelerating the continent’s digital transformation...

35 minutes ago

CHINA DAILY

At least 20 dead as Hurricane Melissa hits Haiti – China Daily

MEXICO CITY — At least 20 people have died in Haiti as Hurricane Melissa swept through the country, local media reported on Wednesday. According...

53 minutes ago

CHINA DAILY

China, Africa deepen cooperation to boost food security and innovation – China Daily

He said such cooperation aligns closely with the AU's Science, Technology and Innovation Strategy for Africa or STISA 2025–34 and the continental development blueprint,...

21 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

India resumes direct passenger flights to China – China Daily

The trip was fully booked with 176 passengers.

2 days ago

CHINA DAILY

Xi hails China-Singapore partnership

Xi said that over the past 35 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the two countries have adhered to mutual respect, mutual trust...

October 4, 2025

CHINA DAILY

Capital FM, China Daily Africa Ink Content Partnership to Expand Global Coverage

The agreement, signed in Nairobi by Capital FM Managing Director Mr Symon Bargurei and China Daily Africa Bureau Director Mr Wang Xiaodong, will see Capital FM republish articles from the China...

August 11, 2025

CHINA DAILY

Private firms getting more policy boost: China Daily

China's top leadership has placed great emphasis on bolstering the growth of the private sector.

August 19, 2024

CHINA DAILY

Financial experts urge enhanced financial regulatory system: China Daily

Strengthened supervision will be required to ensure that the financial sector focuses on serving the real economy, rather than self-interest such as letting funds...

August 14, 2024