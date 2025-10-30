Expo boosts Sino-Africa relations – China Daily

As Africa intensifies efforts to tackle food insecurity and build resilient agricultural systems, the 2025 Africa International Agricultural Expo, taking place from Oct 28 to 31 in Kenya’s capital Nairobi, is expected to deepen Sino-Africa cooperation in agricultural trade, technology and investment.

Jointly organized by Hunan Hongxing International Exhibition and Agri-Africa Exhibition, with the support from Kenya’s Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, the expo is a venue for policymakers, investors, researchers, and farmers to share innovations, explore business opportunities and forge partnerships.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on Tuesday, Kipronoh Ronoh, principal secretary in the State Department of Agriculture, said that the expo serves as a continental platform to promote innovation, technology adoption, and market access as key enablers of agricultural transformation.

“The expo brings together over 150 exhibitors and 100-plus international delegations, representing a milestone in positioning Kenya as a regional hub for agri-business and innovation,” he said.

He also commended the strong representation from China, reflecting the growing China–Africa agricultural partnership.

Guo Haiyan, Chinese ambassador to Kenya, said Africa’s agricultural potential stands unmatched, with vast stretches of fertile, untapped land, year-round sunshine, and a youthful population brimming with innovative, entrepreneurial spirits.

However, despite this immense potential, she noted that the continent’s agricultural productivity still lags behind — constrained by limited access to technology, financing and markets, as well as the growing impacts of climate change.

“China understands these challenges deeply,” Guo said. “Five decades ago, we faced similar obstacles. But through innovation, technology transfer, and market reforms, we transformed our own agriculture from scarcity to abundance.”

“Today, China and Africa share a common vision — to make agriculture not only a source of food, but also a driver of inclusive growth, job creation, and technological advancement,” Guo added. “That vision is reflected in the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, where agriculture has been identified as a pillar of our shared future.”

She added that over 100 Chinese agribusinesses — ranging from smart irrigation and drone technology to seed breeding and food processing — are participating in the expo, bringing with them affordable technologies adaptable to Africa’s diverse agricultural contexts.

“These innovations can help smallholder farmers increase yields, reduce post-harvest losses, and make farming more resilient to climate shocks,” Guo said.

With the new zero-tariff arrangement, Guo said that African products — from Kenyan avocados and Ethiopian coffee, to Ghanaian cocoa and Tanzanian cashews — will enjoy easier and more competitive access to the vast Chinese market.

“We expect to see more African produce on Chinese dining tables — a symbol of friendship and shared prosperity,” she said.

Tito Mutai, founder and the chief executive officer of Agri-Africa Exhibition Limited, said the real transformation of the agricultural sector in Africa will come through innovation, market linkages, and strategic partnerships.

“This Expo is designed precisely to drive that transformation — by linking farmers to technologies, innovators to investors, and enterprises to global markets,” he said.

“The expo is more than an event, it’s a movement of ideas, investment, trade, and innovation,” Mutai said. “The conversations and connections that begin here will continue to shape the continent’s agricultural story for years to come.”