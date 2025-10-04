Experts push for ‘Blue Values’ to advance Indian Ocean sustainability agenda

MOMBASA, Kenya, Oct 4 — Marine experts and stakeholders are calling on countries bordering the Indian Ocean to adopt a holistic “Blue Values” framework to ensure the ocean continues to sustain both people and nature.

The call was made during a special session on Blue Values at the 13ᵗʰ Western Indian Ocean Marine Science Association (WIOMSA) Scientific Symposium, held in Mombasa from September 28 to October 3, 2025.

The symposium — the region’s largest open scientific conference on sustainable ocean management — brought together researchers, policymakers, and conservation partners to discuss ways of preserving the Indian Ocean’s ecological and economic health.

The Indian Ocean supports millions of livelihoods through food security, trade, tourism, and cultural heritage, while also regulating climate and protecting coastlines. However, these benefits face mounting threats from climate change, overfishing, pollution, and habitat loss.

To address these challenges, experts urged the adoption of a comprehensive Blue Values framework that recognizes the ocean’s full spectrum of benefits beyond fisheries and tourism.

Largest ocean-based economies

According to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), the annual Gross Marine Product of the Western Indian Ocean region is valued at USD20.8 billion, making it one of the world’s largest ocean-based economies.

The region includes ten countries: Comoros, France (Réunion and Mayotte), Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, Somalia, South Africa, and Tanzania.

The Blue Values session was co-organised by the Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute (KMFRI), Kenya Forest Service (KFS), Centre for International Forestry Research and World Agroforestry (CIFOR-ICRAF), Regional Centre for Mapping of Resources for Development (RCMRD), and GRID Arendal.

Experts emphasized that sustainable ocean governance must integrate ecological, social, cultural, and climate values—not just economic outcomes.

“The ocean is more than a source of fish or tourism revenue. It is also crucial for regulating climate, protecting coastlines, sustaining biodiversity, and preserving cultural identity,” said James Kairo, Chief Scientist at KMFRI.

“These values must be captured in national planning and policy processes to enable countries to make better decisions about investments, restoration, and governance.”

Highlighting the role of mangroves, James Mburu, Coast Regional Forest Conservator at KFS, described them as “the frontline defenders of the Indian Ocean.”

“Mangroves protect coastlines from erosion, serve as nurseries for fisheries, and store vast amounts of carbon. Their health determines the resilience of both marine ecosystems and the coastal communities that depend on them,” he said.

Non-monetary aspects

Ivy Amugune, Research and Development Specialist at CIFOR-ICRAF, said the Blue Values approach seeks to balance economic use, environmental care, and community well-being.

She noted that the framework highlights benefits that cannot always be measured in monetary terms—such as biodiversity, cultural heritage, and coastal protection—while promoting ocean-based activities that both generate income and restore ecosystems.

“This means investments should be directed towards activities that restore and enhance ocean health rather than just minimising harm,” Amugune said.

Josphat Nguu, Ecosystem Ecology Specialist at RCMRD, emphasized the importance of data-driven decision-making.

“We are committed to enabling regional mapping, data, and spatial analysis so that decision-makers can see the unseen—the invisible benefits of coastal ecosystems that often go unrecognised in planning,” he said.

Through the EU-funded Regional Centre of Excellence for Biodiversity, Forests and Seascape Ecosystems Management in Eastern and Southern Africa (RCOE-ESA), CIFOR-ICRAF and RCMRD are collaborating with governments to expand access to credible data sources—such as the Seascapes Geoportal—to support evidence-based ocean governance.

The framework also places coastal communities at the heart of ocean conservation by involving them directly in restoration, conservation, and nature-based livelihoods.

“To sustainably manage Indian Ocean ecosystems, it is vital to meaningfully involve communities living along the coastline who depend on these resources for survival,” said Lorna Nyaga, Researcher and Community Engagement Specialist at CIFOR-ICRAF.

“Their voices, knowledge, and leadership are essential to shaping solutions that are not only effective but also just and enduring.”

Experts reiterated that embedding Blue Values into national and regional policies is essential for long-term prosperity.

“Policies must look beyond short-term gains and view the ocean as a foundation for lasting well-being,” said Jacklin Karimi, Policy Engagement Specialist at RCMRD.

“By mainstreaming Blue Values into marine spatial planning, fisheries regulations, and climate strategies, countries can safeguard livelihoods, enhance resilience, and unlock sustainable economic opportunities.”