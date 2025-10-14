Connect with us

Diesel will continue retailing at Sh171.47 per litre after a subsidy of Sh0.54, while super petrol has been subsidised by Sh0.07, keeping its pump price steady at Sh184.52 per litre/FILE

EPRA retains existing pump prices in October-November cycle

Under the new pricing schedule, which will run from October 15 to November 14, 2025, the cost of kerosene in Nairobi remains unchanged at Sh154.78 per litre following a subsidy of Sh3.48.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 – The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has cushioned Kenyans from a potential fuel price hike through the introduction of subsidies in its latest monthly price review.

Similarly, diesel will continue retailing at Sh171.47 per litre after a subsidy of Sh0.54, while super petrol has been subsidised by Sh0.07, keeping its pump price steady at Sh184.52 per litre.

“The average landed cost of imported super petrol decreased by 0.10 percent, from US$620.84 per cubic metre in August 2025 to US$620.24 in September 2025; diesel increased by 1.57 percent, from US$614.08 to US$623.75; while kerosene rose by 2.97 percent, from US$609.59 to US$627.72 over the same period,” EPRA noted.

The subsidy is financed through levies of Sh5.40 per litre of petrol and Sh0.40 per litre of kerosene.

Kenya’s inflation edged up slightly to 4.6 per cent in September, from 4.5 per cent in August, with fuel prices remaining a key driver of transport and overall living costs.

