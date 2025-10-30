Engineer commits suicide in Kisumu after visiting KRA offices

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 30 – A roads company engineer based in Kisumu on Thursday morning allegedly committed suicide at the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) offices in Kisumu.

The deceased, is reported to have jumped from the second floor of the Lake Basin Development Authority (LBDA) mall, where KRA has its offices.

Unverified reports indicate that the deceased had been slapped with a Sh300 million tax demand by KRA.

According to guards manning the Mall’ s gates, he arrived on Thursday morning and parked his car at the mall’s car park.

“The guy, after parking, came back and handed over the car key that his son will come pick up the vehicle,” said one of the guards.

He later returned into the building, a few moments later, he jumped from the 2nd floor.

He died on the spot and police were alerted, whi collected his body to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga teaching and referral hospital mortuary pending postmortem examinations.

Police has since opened up investigations to ascertain what led to his killing.