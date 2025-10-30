Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Engineer commits suicide in Kisumu after visiting KRA offices

Unverified reports indicate that the deceased had been slapped with a Sh300 million tax demand by KRA.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 30 – A roads company engineer based in Kisumu on Thursday morning allegedly committed suicide at the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) offices in Kisumu.

The deceased, is reported to have jumped from the second floor of the Lake Basin Development Authority (LBDA) mall, where KRA has its offices.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Unverified reports indicate that the deceased had been slapped with a Sh300 million tax demand by KRA.

According to guards manning the Mall’ s gates, he arrived on Thursday morning and parked his car at the mall’s car park.

“The guy, after parking, came back and handed over the car key that his son will come pick up the vehicle,” said one of the guards.

He later returned into the building, a few moments later, he jumped from the 2nd floor.

He died on the spot and police were alerted, whi collected his body to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga teaching and referral hospital mortuary pending postmortem examinations.

Police has since opened up investigations to ascertain what led to his killing.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Blow to Former Kenya Sevens Rugby Player Alex Olaba as High Court Upholds Six-Year Jail Term

The court ruled that Olaba’s conviction was properly founded, citing evidence including recorded conversations and a down payment of Sh10,000, with a promise to...

4 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Tourism Federation Raises Concerns Over New KWS Park Fee Payment System

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 30 – The Kenya Tourism Federation (KTF) which represents the interests of the mainstream private sector associations in Kenya’s tourism industry,...

46 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Green Belt Movement, Greenpeace Africa Urge Suspension of Logging in Mau Forest

The organisations said the decision undermines conservation gains and risks accelerating deforestation, biodiversity loss, and water scarcity in Kenya’s largest forest ecosystem.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court Stops Police Recruitment, Declares NPSC Lacks Power to Hire Officers

Justice Hellen Wasilwa stated that the power to recruit, train, assign, suspend, and dismiss police officers lies exclusively with the National Police Service —...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Online Sexual Exploitation of Women and Girls Rising in Kenya, New Reports Warn

Many victims face victim-blaming, corruption, and weak law enforcement, while outdated laws fail to address new digital harms.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

State Moves to Stabilise Health System with New Treasury-Health Financing Pact

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 29 – The Government has moved to lock in long-term funding for Universal Health Coverage (UHC) after the National Treasury and...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NHIF left Sh10bn Debt crippling Hospitals, Duale Tells MPs

He said the Cabinet had resolved to prioritise settlement of the smaller debts first.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI Probes Murder of Grade 9 Girl sitting for KJSEA exams in Narok

Her body was discovered dumped in a sugarcane plantation, bearing multiple injuries, including a slit throat.

19 hours ago