Mass voter registration./ FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

ELOG Raises Data Privacy Concerns Over IEBC’s Use of Iris Scans in Voter Registration

The observer group called on the IEBC to publicly disclose whether it conducted a Data Protection Impact Assessment.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8 – The Elections Observation Group (ELOG) has raised red flags over the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s (IEBC) introduction of iris scans in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR), citing privacy and data protection concerns.

In a statement released, ELOG said while the new biometric feature could enhance voter verification and curb electoral fraud, it risks undermining public confidence if the IEBC fails to clearly communicate how the sensitive data will be stored, protected, and used.

“The introduction of iris scans as an additional biometric identifier is a significant innovation in Kenya’s voter registration process,” ELOG noted.

“However, it has generated growing public concern over privacy and data protection. The IEBC must assure Kenyans that their biometric data will be securely managed in line with the Data Protection Act of 2019.”

The observer group called on the IEBC to publicly disclose whether it conducted a Data Protection Impact Assessment (DPIA) before rolling out the technology and to clarify whether any third-party service providers have access to the biometric data.

“Transparency around data handling is crucial.Kenyans need to know who has access to their biometric information and what safeguards are in place to prevent misuse,” ELOG stated.

ELOG emphasized that while digital innovation in elections can promote accuracy and accountability, it must not come at the expense of citizens’ right to privacy.

The election observer group urged the commission to publish clear communication materials explaining how iris data complements existing fingerprint and facial recognition systems and to outline how long the data will be retained.

“Data security and transparency are foundational to electoral credibility,” said ELOG Chairperson Victor Nyongesa.

“Without clear assurances from the IEBC, the public may view the iris scan system with suspicion, which could undermine participation in the registration exercise.”

Kenya’s Data Protection Act (2019) requires institutions handling sensitive personal data including biometric information to ensure lawful collection, limit processing to necessary purposes, and safeguard the data from unauthorized access or breaches.

ELOG said it will continue monitoring the rollout of biometric systems in voter registration, noting that clear communication and adherence to data protection laws will be key to maintaining trust in the country’s electoral process ahead of the 2027 General Election.

