Education Ministry Targets 2,000 Fruit Trees per School to Boost Nutrition, Green Cover

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 – The Ministry of Education has directed all primary schools across the country to lead this year’s Mazingira Day celebrations by planting at least 2,000 fruit trees each, to promote environmental conservation and improve school-based nutrition.

In a circular dated addressed to Regional, County, and Sub-County Directors of Education, B the Principal Secretary for Basic Education, Ambassador (Prof.) Julius Bitok, said the Government had identified schools as key sites for the annual national tree-planting event, which will be held on Friday, October 10.

“To mark Mazingira Day, the Government has directed all Ministries, State Departments, and other public institutions to actively participate in tree planting across the country under the theme: ‘Citizen-Centric Tree Growing and Environmental Stewardship,’” PS Bitok said.

“This year, the emphasis will be on the planting of fruit trees.The objective is to promote environmental conservation while enhancing school-based nutrition through the establishment and growth of fruit tree orchards in learning institutions.”

Both public and private schools have been tasked with leading the initiative, with each expected to plant a minimum of 2,000 fruit trees on their compounds.

The exercise is also designed to encourage stronger school alumni partnerships by involving former students in activities that directly benefit their former institutions.

To ensure the success of the initiative, Prof. Bitok instructed all education officers to communicate the directive to head teachers, encourage community participation, and coordinate the activities at local levels.

He further directed that learners should be in school between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. on Friday, even though Mazingira Day is a public holiday, to take part in the exercise.

“The success of Mazingira Day 2025 depends on the effective coordination and full participation of learners, teachers, alumni, and local communities,” the circular read in part.