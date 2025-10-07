Connect with us

EACC arrests Nairobi Water employee over forged KCSE Certificate

The Commission said its investigations confirmed that the certificate was forged and was used by the suspect to obtain employment at NCWSC.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested and arraigned an employee of the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) for allegedly using a forged Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) certificate to secure employment.

According to the EACC, the arrest followed investigations launched after a complaint received on October 12, 2023, alleged that Michael Kilonzo Mualuko had presented a falsified KCSE certificate purportedly issued by Bishop Ndingi High School.

“Upon completion of investigations, the Commission submitted the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who concurred with the recommendation to institute criminal proceedings,” EACC stated.

Mualuko was arraigned before Senior Principal Magistrate Ondieki and charged with forgery, uttering a false document, deceiving a principal, and presenting a forged certificate.

He pleaded not guilty to all the charges and was released on a cash bail of Sh100,000 or a bond of Sh1 million.

The case will be mentioned on October 22.
The anti-graft agency reiterated its commitment to upholding integrity in both public and private institutions, vowing to continue taking firm action against individuals involved in document forgery and related corruption offenses.

