DPP presents Interfaith Expert Report in cult leader Mackenzie terror case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on Tuesday presented Dr. Stephen Gathogo Anyenda, Chief Executive Officer of the Coast Interfaith Council of Clerics, as an expert witness in the ongoing trial of cut leader Paul Mackenzie and 92 others charged with multiple offences under the Prevention of Terrorism Act and the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

Appearing before the Shanzu Law Courts, Dr. Anyenda told the court that misinterpretation of the Bible can lead to dangerous consequences, including the rise of religious cults and unbiblical practices.

He submitted an extensive expert report on biblical interpretation, explaining how the understanding of scripture shapes community beliefs, social structures, education, and health practices.

The report addressed topics such as the biblical view of beauty, apocalyptic prophecy, the doctrine of the Trinity, and the spiritual significance of fasting.

Dr. Anyenda emphasized that Christian fasting is meant to seek God’s guidance, express repentance, and deepen intimacy with God not as a pathway to heaven, as taught in Pastor Mackenzie’s Good News International Church.

Dr. Anyenda further revealed that he had watched several of Pastor Mackenzie’s sermons on YouTube, describing the messages as extreme and misleading.

He warned that selective reading of the Bible distorts its meaning, urging that scripture must be read in its entirety to understand context and truth.

“The Bible offers profound wisdom when interpreted accurately, guiding individuals and communities toward truth and righteousness,” he testified.

Other witnesses also took the stand, including a Tanzanian man whose wife is among the accused.

He recounted that he last spoke to his children in 2023, and efforts to reunite with them have been unsuccessful.

He told the court that DNA results from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had linked him to one of the deceased victims, prompting plans to visit Malindi to verify whether the child is his.

The distraught father said he has avoided visiting his parents since his three sons disappeared, explaining that he does not know how to tell them about their missing grandsons.

Another witness, identified as the 76th to testify, described herself as a devoted member of the Good News International Church.

She stated that she had not sought medical treatment since 2014, following church teachings that reject modern medicine.

She added that congregants were discouraged from using beauty products or registering for the Huduma Number, beliefs she still upholds.

The hearing continues before the Shanzu Law Courts, with prosecutor Jami Yamina leading the case for the DPP as more witnesses are set to testify.