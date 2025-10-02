Diversification Key to Continuous Growth in Tourism Sector, Kindiki Says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 2 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has called for enhanced diversification of tourist sites and destinations to attract more visitors to boost the sector’s growth.

Further, the DP pushed for extensive engagement with Kenya’s respected and talented figures in sports and other fields and exploitation of well-known Kenya-owned products like MPESA to elevate the country’s profile abroad and in turn pull more visitors.

The DP said there is a need to expand Kenya’s tourism horizon in the wake of stiff competition from East African neighbours and global destinations which are looking to eat into the country’s global tourism share.

“Kenya’s traditional offerings of wildlife safaris, cultural heritage and coastal retreats may indeed continue to draw international visitors, but they must be complimented by new and innovative products,” DP said.

Prof. Kindiki spoke on Thursday when he officially opened the Magical Kenya Trade Expo at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi.

The 15th Edition of the Expo attracted 417 exhibitors and over 6,500 delegates from across the world.

“We must develop new tourist products and exploit untapped potential in non-traditional attractions and regions to spur the sectors’ growth.

By diversifying our offerings into culture, sports, faith, and heritage tourism, we shall continue to ensure that Kenya holds a compelling appeal for every visitor, from the thrill-seeker to the pilgrim,” he reiterated.

As the DP appreciated efforts put in strengthening the country’s tourism sector, he said there is room for improvement in order to fully capitalise on renewed interest in Africa and its foremost destinations.

“We remain head above shoulders when ranked against our East African brothers, but struggle when compared to destinations in North and South Africa…with Africa emerging as one of the strongest-performing regions in global tourism recovery for the year 2025, we must do more to tap into this growth, and drive performance,” he stated.

Kenya welcomed close to 2.4 million visitors in 2024, marking a 15 percent increase from 2023. Revenue from tourism also increased by 20 percent to Sh452 billion (USD 3.5 billion), with domestic tourism showing significant growth potential.

The sector is expected to continue its upward trajectory with the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) indicating that Kenya’s tourism sector is set to contribute a record Sh1.2 trillion (USD 9.3 billion) to the economy in 2025, equivalent to more than 7% of national Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The sector is also expected to support 1.7 million jobs in 2025 which translates to over 8% of total national employment.

“I commend The Ministry of Tourism’s recent efforts to drive the astro-tourism initiative that takes advantage of Kenya’s equatorial positioning. Desert safaris in areas such as Chalbi are also emerging as significant tourism opportunities to rival the Middle East and Asian markets,” DP said.

With Kenya’s athletes performing exemplary in global competitions and its stature affirmed through notable preferences by the United Nations, Prof. Kindiki said that provides an opportunity to exploit to elevate the country’s image among the league of nations.

“We must also be deliberate in how we market Kenya and the nuances that characterise the Kenyan experience. Over and above the Kenya of the Big 5 is the Kenya of MPESA and mobile money. The Kenya of Twitter (now X). The Kenya of Eliud Kipchoge. The Kenya of Wangari Maathai. The Kenya of Innovation and Leadership. The Kenya of the United Nations. The Kenya that is young and resourceful. Kenya’s identity is one of profound diversity,” he said.