Deputy headteacher convicted of abusing boys, exposing them to pornography

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 — A Busia Deputy Headteacher has been convicted for committing indecent acts against pupils after a court found him guilty of exposing minors to pornography, masturbation, and sexually suggestive conversations during school hours.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said the teacher, who served at a primary school in Malaba, was charged with 10 counts of committing an indecent act with a child contrary to Section 11(1) of the Sexual Offences Act, and promoting sexual offences with a child contrary to Section 12(b) of the same Act.

According to the ODPP, witnesses—boys aged between 14 and 17—testified that the accused repeatedly abused them within classrooms, showing them pornographic content on his phone and touching their private parts.

Forensic analysis confirmed the presence of pornographic material on the teacher’s phone, consistent with the period of the alleged offences.

“The accused was convicted on Counts 2, 3, 5, and 6 for committing indecent acts with minors, and on Count 4 for promoting sexual offences by exposing a child to pornography,” the ODPP said in a statement.

In its ruling, the court observed that minor inconsistencies in dates or lack of physical evidence did not undermine the credibility of the child witnesses.

The court also dismissed the defence’s claims of witness coaching and institutional bias, noting that judicial findings are made independently and based on evidence presented in court.