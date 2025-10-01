Defence Committee Demands Answers on EAC Integration Hurdles

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 1 – The Cabinet Secretary for East African Community, Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs) and Regional Development, Beatrice Akul, was on Tuesday put to task by the National Assembly’s Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations Committee over the slow pace of regional integration within the East African Community (EAC).

The Committee, chaired by Belgut MP Nelson Koech, met with the CS to assess progress made since the revival of the bloc in 1999, which has seen the creation of a Customs Union, a Common Market and flagship projects such as the Single Customs Territory.

In her presentation, CS Akul highlighted Kenya’s strong trade performance within the EAC.

“The data clearly shows that the EAC is Kenya’s largest single regional market, absorbing 75.5 per cent of our total exports to Africa in 2024. Our exports to the bloc hit KSh321.35 billion last year,” she said.

Lawmakers, however, pressed her on persistent barriers and uneven implementation of protocols. Belgut MP Koech questioned the suspension of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA), while Hon. Abdikadir Mohammed demanded clarity on Kenya’s trade balance with Tanzania.

CS Akul confirmed that Kenya recorded a surplus with its southern neighbour.

“In 2024, our exports to Tanzania stood at KSh67.20 billion against imports worth KSh58.72 billion. The narrowing surplus reflects more balanced trade, with increased imports of rice and coal,” she said.

But MPs expressed concern that some partner states were failing to honour their obligations.

“How come other EAC states are lagging behind in implementing protocols, while Kenya continues to do its part?” posed Hon. Moses Kirima.

The CS attributed the disparity to capacity gaps and national priorities. She cited Non-Tariff Barriers (NTBs) such as product retesting and weighbridge delays as key hurdles still under negotiation at the Council of Ministers.

On the financial crisis facing the regional parliament, Akul admitted that delayed remittances had crippled EALA operations.

“The suspension of EALA activities earlier this year was due to severe financial shortfalls caused by partner states failing to pay their contributions. Kenya remains among the few consistently meeting its obligations,” she explained.

Lawmakers also raised concerns over Tanzania’s July ban on small foreign traders, including Kenyans. Saboti MP Caleb Amisi demanded to know how the government was addressing the issue.

CS Akul confirmed that bilateral talks were underway.

“Our teams engaged Tanzania after the gazette notice of July 28, 2025. Article 13 and 16 of the Common Market Protocol guarantee the rights of EAC citizens to enter and establish businesses. The Tanzanian government has assured us the matter is under review,” she said.

The CS concluded by reaffirming Kenya’s commitment to deeper integration, pointing to the 2031 target for a Monetary Union.

“Despite challenges, our focus remains a fully integrated market of over 310 million people,” she told MPs.

The Committee pledged to push for enhanced budgetary support to the State Department in order to strengthen its regional engagement.