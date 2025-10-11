DCI nabs four suspects linked to international drug syndicate

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 11 – Detectives arrested four suspects believed to be involved in a significant international cocaine trafficking network using Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) as a transit hub.

In a joint operation conducted between October 5 and 7, 2025, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations reported that officers from the Transnational Organized Crime Unit apprehended the alleged ringleader and his cousin at Nyali Centre in Mombasa.

They are linked to a British national who was arrested in London with 20 kilograms of cocaine.

A dual Kenyan-British citizen, is suspected of coordinating drug shipments through JKIA with assistance from one of the suspects who is a syndicate’s logistics handler.

During the raid in Nairobi, DCI confirmed that TOCU officers seized 750 grams of cocaine valued at KSh 2.9 million, along with packaging materials believed to be used for concealing narcotics.