Dawn Fire Razes Eight Homes in Kisumu’s Manyatta Estate

According to eyewitnesses, the fire broke out shortly after 8:00 am in one of the houses and quickly spread to adjacent structures, all made of timber and iron sheets.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya Oct 13 – Tragedy struck Monday morning in Manyatta, Kisumu County, when a fierce blaze engulfed eight rented houses, reducing them to ashes and leaving scores of families homeless.

The flames, fanned by strong winds, consumed household items, clothing, and personal documents, leaving nothing to be salvaged.

“We just heard people screaming. By the time we got out, the fire had already taken over most of the houses,” said Mary Atieno, a resident who narrowly escaped with her children.

“Everything we owned is gone.”

Residents scrambled to fight the flames using buckets of water and sand, but the fire proved too strong.

Kisumu County fire brigade arrived moments later and managed to contain the blaze, preventing it from spreading to nearby homes.

No injuries or fatalities have been reported so far.

Police have launched investigations into the cause of the fire, which is believed to have started in one of the rental units under unclear circumstances.

Preliminary reports suggest it may have been caused by a cooking mishap, but authorities are yet to confirm.

Meanwhile, affected families are appealing for help as they come to terms with the sudden loss.

Local leaders and the Kisumu County Government are being urged to provide emergency relief, including food, clothing, and temporary shelter.

“This is a disaster. We need urgent support for the families who have lost everything,” said Obungu Owich, a community leader.

Obungu, who rushed to the scene after the incident says leaders must come through to help the affected families.

