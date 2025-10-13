Connect with us

CS Ruku launches nationwide crackdown on corrupt HR officers over payroll, promotions and tax fraud

He said officers found culpable will face immediate dismissal and prosecution.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 13 — The Ministry of Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programmes has announced a nationwide crackdown targeting human resource officers accused of manipulating government payroll systems and promotion processes.

The operation, which begins this week, follows an internal audit that officials say uncovered widespread malpractice, collusion and systemic abuse.

Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku said officers found culpable will face immediate dismissal and prosecution. Speaking in Embu over the weekend, he warned that the ministry—working with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and other agencies—will pursue cases at both national and county levels.

“We have identified disturbing trends where certain HR officials are helping individuals evade taxes and manipulate official records to remain in service illegally,” Ruku said. “Those involved will be prosecuted and face the full force of the law.”

According to the audit, some HR officers unlawfully altered dates of birth in official databases to extend the service of public servants beyond the mandatory retirement age. The report also cites cases where illegal tax exemptions were facilitated for select individuals, leading to revenue losses. In other instances, job groups were allegedly manipulated—placing staff in higher salary grades or awarding rapid promotions without due process—actions the ministry says have inflated the wage bill and undermined morale among compliant employees.

Ruku said investigators will prioritise four areas: payroll fraud, ghost workers, irregular promotions and illegal allowances. He added that the ministry will overhaul payroll controls to seal loopholes that have “for years been manipulated to favour a few at the expense of deserving civil servants and taxpayers.”

Parliamentary watchdogs and the EACC are expected to support the effort with inspections and enforcement. Under the plan, HR units will be required to maintain detailed operational records, adopt conflict-of-interest policies and cooperate with forensic reviews of staff files, pension records and promotion histories.

Ruku framed the push as part of President William Ruto’s broader anti-corruption agenda. “The President is very passionate about the war on corruption, and as Cabinet Secretary, I am fully aligned with that vision. We will clean up the system and restore dignity to public service,” he said.

The CS also urged public officers to uphold professional standards and the constitutional principles of integrity, transparency and accountability. “The government is coming for you,” he warned those engaged in malpractice. “If you are involved in these irregularities, you will lose your job and be prosecuted.”

Further updates on arrests, suspensions and administrative actions are expected as the multi-agency operation gets underway this week.

