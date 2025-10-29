CS Duale Says Conflict of Interest Act Doesn’t Restrict Cabinet Secretaries’ Political Activity

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 29 – Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has clarified that the recently enacted Conflict of Interest Act, 2025 does not restrict Cabinet Secretaries from engaging in political activity.

CS Duale said the law, which came into effect in August 2025, allows Cabinet Secretaries and County Executive Committee Members to participate in political activities while performing their duties.

He emphasized that the Act’s provisions on political neutrality apply to appointed public officers other than Cabinet Secretaries, thereby exempting them from restrictions that prevent other public officers from manifesting political support or acting as agents for political parties.

“The law does not affect Cabinet Secretaries. We are free to engage in political activity as long as we uphold our duties,” Duale said.

The Conflict of Interest Act, however, still requires all public officers, including Cabinet Secretaries, to disclose private interests and avoid conflicts in the performance of their official functions. Experts note that the law’s exemption does not provide blanket immunity, and Cabinet Secretaries must continue to act with integrity and in public interest.

The exemption has already attracted scrutiny, with a court petition challenging Section 25 of the Act. Petitioners argue that allowing Cabinet Secretaries to engage in political activity while in office may undermine political neutrality and violate constitutional standards on integrity and leadership.

The court case is pending, and its outcome could influence how Cabinet Secretaries engage in political activities in the future.