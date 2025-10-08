Connect with us

CS Barasa launches “Turudi Primo, Tudonate Fruit Trees” campaign as part of Mazingira Day activities

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8 —Environment Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa has unveiled this year’s Mazingira Day activities with a nationwide call for Kenyans to return to their former primary schools to donate and plant fruit trees, under the campaign slogan “Turudi primo, tudonate fruit trees tuclean the environment.”

Speaking during a media breakfast ahead of the October 10 Mazingira Day, CS Barasa said the initiative aims to promote environmental restoration, food security, and community unity by linking tree growing with local livelihoods.

“This year our celebration will be held under the theme citizenry tree growing and environmental stewardship. It is a call to action for every Kenyan young and old to take personal responsibility for restoring our environment,” CS Barasa said, inviting Kenyans to go back to their former primary school to donate and plant a fruit tree and to clean and green the school environment.

“It’s about more than planting trees. It’s about growing a culture of care, giving back to our communities, and reconnecting with our roots.”

Barasa emphasized that the focus on fruit trees was deliberate — chosen for their ability to feed, shade, and sustain communities.

She noted that fruit trees are “life-giving” and equally, generate income for schools and families.

“They provide nourishment for our children, income for schools and families, women and the youth and they provide shape that cools our classrooms and improves learning environments,” She said.

“They also represent unity and continuity. The idea that tree the trees we plant today we feel feed and sustain others long after we are gone.”

During the nationwide exercise, CS Barasa said that each primary school is expected to plant at least 2,000 fruit trees, while learners will receive seedlings to plant at home, extending the campaign’s impact into surrounding communities.

To facilitate access, the National Youth Service (NYS) will supply fruit tree seedlings at Sh150 each** through designated distribution centers across the country.

This year’s celebrations will be led by President William Ruto, alongside members of the Cabinet, principal secretaries, and heads of state corporations — each expected to return to their former or designated primary schools to donate and plant fruit trees while spearheading clean-up exercises.

CS Barasa announced that she will personally lead the event at Kabuyefwe Primary School in Trans Nzoia County, where she will join pupils and community members in tree planting and school beautification.

Barasa reported that Kenya has already planted over one billion trees since the launch of the national tree-growing campaign, a milestone toward the ambitious goal of 15 billion trees and 30% tree cover.

Beyond tree planting, the Environment CS added that the government is finalizing the Forest Conservation and Management Bill 2025, alongside new regulations promoting sustainable forestry, private sector investment, and community-based forest enterprises.

Additionally, Kenya has operationalized the National REDD+ Registry, a platform to track carbon reduction efforts and generate climate finance, positioning the country as a continental leader in forest-based climate action.

Barasa maintained that Mazingira Day is not a one-day event but part of a month-long campaign promoting environmental stewardship, food security, and social unity.

The CS called on the media and the public to support the campaign by amplifying the message and inspiring alumni, communities, and young people to participate.

Mazingira Day, marked annually on October 10, is Kenya’s national platform for promoting environmental awareness, citizen participation, and collective action toward a greener, cleaner, and more sustainable future.

