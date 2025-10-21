Connect with us

Justice Joseph Sergon said the school’s earlier directive was unreasonable and unrealistic, especially at a time when Form Four candidates are preparing to sit for their national examinations/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Court slashes Litein High School damage fee to Sh10,000, voids Sh49,000 demand

Delivering the ruling on Tuesday, Justice Joseph Sergon said the school’s earlier directive was unreasonable and unrealistic, especially at a time when Form Four candidates are preparing to sit for their national examinations.

Published

KERICHO, Kenya, Oct 21 — The High Court sitting in Kericho has granted relief to parents of Litein High School students after ordering an unconditional payment of Sh10,000 each to cover the destruction of school property — nullifying the institution’s earlier demand of Sh49,000 per student.

Delivering the ruling on Tuesday, Justice Joseph Sergon said the school’s earlier directive was unreasonable and unrealistic, especially at a time when Form Four candidates are preparing to sit for their national examinations.

The judge noted that even after the school management attempted to revise the figure downwards to Sh25,000, the amount still remained burdensome under the current economic conditions.

Lawyers representing the parents told the court that the decision by the school administration led by Principal Kiprotich Sang was oppressive and risked locking out more than 2,500 students from continuing with their education.

The advocates told the court that over 800 Form Four students who had reported to school for examination rehearsals last Friday were turned away for failing to meet the financial demand.

They further urged the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to investigate the school’s administration, questioning why Litein High School, out of more than 6,000 secondary schools nationwide, was the only one facing persistent unrest.

“The Teachers Service Commission should look closely at the management of Litein High School to restore order and protect parents from exploitation arising from repeated strikes,” the lawyers said.

Justice Sergon directed both parties to file their submissions by November 21, 2025, ahead of the court’s final judgment on the matter.

