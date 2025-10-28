Court okays DPP’s application to detain 6 Iranians in Sh8bn drug trafficking case

MOMBASA, Kenya, Oct 28 – The Shanzu Magistrate’s Court has okayed the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) request seeing to detain six Iranians arrested over a Sh8 billion narcotics haul at the cost for 30 days pending completion of investigations.

Chief Magistrate Antony Muchigi agreed to the DPP’s request and ordered that the suspects remain in custody at the Port Police Station pending further directions.

The court also authorized investigators to forward the seized substances to the Government Chemist for analysis to confirm their composition and to submit the suspects’ mobile phones for forensic examination at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters.

In his submissions the investigating officer stated that the suspects were apprehended on the October 24, 2025, aboard a dark vessel intercepted by the Kenya Navy at the Kilindini Port.

A total of 769 packages containing crystalline substances suspected to be synthetic narcotic drugs were recovered, weighing 1,035.986 kilograms.

Further, the investigating officer noted that the suspects are being investigated for trafficking in narcotic drugs, contrary to Section 4(a)(ii) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act, 1994.

Prosecution emphasized the seriousness of the offence and the need for thorough investigations to safeguard national security and ensure accountability in transnational organized crime.

The matter will be mentioned on November 14.