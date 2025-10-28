Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Court okays DPP’s application to detain 6 Iranians in Sh8bn drug trafficking case

Chief Magistrate Antony Muchigi agreed to the DPP’s request and ordered that the suspects remain in custody at the Port Police Station pending further directions.

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya, Oct 28 – The Shanzu Magistrate’s Court has okayed the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) request seeing to detain six Iranians arrested over a Sh8 billion narcotics haul at the cost for 30 days pending completion of investigations.

Chief Magistrate Antony Muchigi agreed to the DPP’s request and ordered that the suspects remain in custody at the Port Police Station pending further directions.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The court also authorized investigators to forward the seized substances to the Government Chemist for analysis to confirm their composition and to submit the suspects’ mobile phones for forensic examination at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters.

In his submissions the investigating officer stated that the suspects were apprehended on the October 24, 2025, aboard a dark vessel intercepted by the Kenya Navy at the Kilindini Port.

A total of 769 packages containing crystalline substances suspected to be synthetic narcotic drugs were recovered, weighing 1,035.986 kilograms.

Further, the investigating officer noted that the suspects are being investigated for trafficking in narcotic drugs, contrary to Section 4(a)(ii) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act, 1994.

Prosecution emphasized the seriousness of the offence and the need for thorough investigations to safeguard national security and ensure accountability in transnational organized crime.

The matter will be mentioned on November 14.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Section of Maendeleo Ya Wanawake members in court to compell IEBC conduct election of officials

The aggrieved women accused the current chair person Rahab Mwikali of being in office for a period of 14 years contrary to the organisation...

17 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP holds meeting to Strengthen Kenya–U.S. Justice Collaboration

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Renson Ingonga, CBS, OGW, today held a strategic meeting with Ms. Susan Burns,...

36 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kisumu county signs infrastructure development deal with Chinese Company

The partnership aims to fast-track Kisumu’s affordable housing programme while deepening collaboration in renewable energy, waste management.

50 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kisumu county starts mapping out strategies to restore degraded agricultural land

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 28 – The Kisumu County Environment Committee has begun mapping out strategies to restore degraded agricultural land as part of the...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Tractor driver murdered in Muhoroni, head severed

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 28 – Residents of East Songhor Sub-Location in Tamu, Muhoroni Division, Kisumu, woke up to shock and grief on Tuesday morning...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP presents Interfaith Expert Report in cult leader Mackenzie terror case

Dr. Anyenda told the court that misinterpretation of the Bible can lead to dangerous consequences, including the rise of religious cults and unbiblical practices.

2 hours ago

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

IEBC lists locations of constituency offices to boost voter registration turnout

According to the Commission, the move seeks to ensure that eligible Kenyans who have not yet registered as voters can easily locate their nearest...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto lifts ban on logging for harvesting of mature trees in forests

The President noted that there is need to utilise mature timber for commercial purposes rather than letting it rot in the forest.

4 hours ago