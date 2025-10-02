Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

City Hall’s Infrastructure progress gains momentum under Ward Development Programme

In Ziwani Kariokor Ward, the Gikomba/Hardware Road is being upgraded to ease access to one of the city’s busiest open-air markets.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 2 – The Nairobi County Government has embarked on an inspection tour of ongoing roadworks across various wards.

Under the Ward Development Programme the initiative underscores ongoing oversight efforts to track progress, verify quality, and evaluate the impact of road projects under Governor Johnson Sakaja’s transformative city development agenda.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This phase of the tour focused on Starehe, Kasarani, and Roysambu sub counties, where roads are being rehabilitated to serve densely populated residential and commercial areas.

In Ziwani Kariokor Ward, the Gikomba/Hardware Road is being upgraded to ease access to one of the city’s busiest open-air markets, directly benefiting traders and ease the movement of goods.

In Pangani Ward, works on Nico Bar Crescent and Wanjas Lane will improve connectivity and ease pedestrian and vehicular flow in the area.

Further north, in Kasarani Ward, the upgrade of SDA Chieko Road will improve access to the residential area of chieko and the adjacent local institutions.

In Zimmerman Ward, two critical roads, Kiarunda and Village Inn Roads, are undergoing rehabilitation to boost accessibility in the high-density Roysambu Sub County.

Speaking during the tour, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Eston Kimathi emphasized WDP’s unwavering focus on delivering visible and lasting change.

“This second tour confirms that our work is not only on course but also making a direct impact on people’s daily lives. We are building roads to improve last mile connectivity and improve access to markets and schools,” he said.

These developments reflect H.E Governor Sakaja’s commitment to equitable infrastructure development across Nairobi and also restore dignity to very Nairobi’s by ensuring that their last/first mile journey is comfortable.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to Pay Content Creators for Showcasing President Ruto’s Development Agenda: Itumbi

This new strategy could have major implications for how government messages reach the public and how creators are compensated in Kenya’s growing creative economy.

8 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Witnesses recount Kikopey accident that killed 14 as CCTV footage emerge

NAKURU, Kenya, Oct 2 – The Driver of the ill-fated matatu that killed 14 relatives and left four others nursing serious injuries could have...

4 hours ago

Haiti Mission

US says transition from Kenya-led mission in Haiti ‘important step’

Rubio described the move by the United Nations Security Council’s (UNSC) to transform the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support (MSS) as key to suppressing gang...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Third Kenyan conscripted into Russian war with Ukraine coming home: PS Sing’Oei

The disclosure comes amid a growing outcry over the exploitation of vulnerable Kenyans through deceptive overseas contracts.

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto says Kenya must end raw agricultural produce export

The President said agricultural manufacturing is the next frontier in the transformation of the country's largest sector.

7 hours ago

Capital Health

Explained: Why 7 in 10 women discover breast cancer late and how to change this

Cancer registry data shows that seven in ten patients are diagnosed at advanced stages (Stage III and IV). Specifically, 30.5 per cent are detected...

12 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen Takes Jukwaa la Usalama to Nairobi After Touring 46 Counties

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 1 – The Jukwaa la Usalama grassroots engagement is finally coming to Nairobi, after being held in more than 40 counties....

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Solar push set to transform East Africa’s farms and food systems

Building on five years of work in South Asia (India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Pakistan), SoLAR Phase II expands to Kenya and Ethiopia.

24 hours ago