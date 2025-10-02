City Hall’s Infrastructure progress gains momentum under Ward Development Programme

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 2 – The Nairobi County Government has embarked on an inspection tour of ongoing roadworks across various wards.

Under the Ward Development Programme the initiative underscores ongoing oversight efforts to track progress, verify quality, and evaluate the impact of road projects under Governor Johnson Sakaja’s transformative city development agenda.

This phase of the tour focused on Starehe, Kasarani, and Roysambu sub counties, where roads are being rehabilitated to serve densely populated residential and commercial areas.

In Ziwani Kariokor Ward, the Gikomba/Hardware Road is being upgraded to ease access to one of the city’s busiest open-air markets, directly benefiting traders and ease the movement of goods.

In Pangani Ward, works on Nico Bar Crescent and Wanjas Lane will improve connectivity and ease pedestrian and vehicular flow in the area.

Further north, in Kasarani Ward, the upgrade of SDA Chieko Road will improve access to the residential area of chieko and the adjacent local institutions.

In Zimmerman Ward, two critical roads, Kiarunda and Village Inn Roads, are undergoing rehabilitation to boost accessibility in the high-density Roysambu Sub County.

Speaking during the tour, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Eston Kimathi emphasized WDP’s unwavering focus on delivering visible and lasting change.

“This second tour confirms that our work is not only on course but also making a direct impact on people’s daily lives. We are building roads to improve last mile connectivity and improve access to markets and schools,” he said.

These developments reflect H.E Governor Sakaja’s commitment to equitable infrastructure development across Nairobi and also restore dignity to very Nairobi’s by ensuring that their last/first mile journey is comfortable.