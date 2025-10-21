Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CHINA DAILY

China’s GDP momentum keeps growth on track

Economic activity picked up in September after softening in July and August, with industrial output up 6.5 percent year-on-year in September, compared with a 5.2 percent rise in August, marking the first acceleration in three months.

Published

BEIJING, China, Oct 21 — China’s robust 5.2 percent economic expansion in the first three quarters has laid a solid foundation for achieving its full-year growth target, analysts said, as the world’s second-largest economy continues to show resilience with strong industrial production despite headwinds.

They said growth momentum is expected to persist in the final quarter of the year, supported by a potential new round of measures aimed at shoring up demand, spurring consumption and reviving confidence in the property market.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Wang Qing, chief macroeconomic analyst at Golden Credit Rating International, said, “We expect China’s GDP growth to stabilize in the fourth quarter, driven by the implementation of growth-stabilizing policies, enabling the country to smoothly achieve its full-year target of around 5 percent.”

Wang made the comment after data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday that China’s gross domestic product grew 4.8 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, following a 5.2 percent rise in the second quarter. In the first three quarters, China’s GDP rose 5.2 percent after 5.3 percent growth in the first half of the year.

“China’s third-quarter GDP growth matched our forecast and slightly exceeded consensus expectations,” said Sheana Yue, a senior economist at British think tank Oxford Economics.

September recovery

Economic activity picked up in September after softening in July and August, with industrial output up 6.5 percent year-on-year in September, compared with a 5.2 percent rise in August, marking the first acceleration in three months.

“The shift toward higher-value segments is showing up in industrial activity, which exceeded expectations in September,” Yue noted. “Our estimates suggest that production of high-tech manufacturing, including transportation equipment, electrical machinery and electronics manufacturing, remained strong, growing by a six-month high of 11.3 percent year-on-year last month.”

Yue said her team expects to see more support and guidance on the high-tech sector when details of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30) emerge in the next few days, extending the tailwind from this and related sectors.

Meanwhile, consumers continue to keep their purse strings tight, as NBS data showed that retail sales, a key measurement of consumer spending, increased 3 percent year-on-year in September, down from the 3.4 percent growth in August.

“In the near term, we continue to expect targeted macro policy support, such as the 19-step package to boost service consumption and financing support for local investment, for the remainder of this year,” Yue said.

Consumption-boosting policies

Wang, from Golden Credit Rating International, also expects consumption-boosting policies to be stepped up in the fourth quarter, with possible moves including raising subsidies for trade-in deals for consumer goods, issuing consumption vouchers nationwide, and supporting export-to-domestic sales, which could lift retail sales growth to about 4 percent for the year, up 0.5 percentage point from the previous year.

Meanwhile, he also highlighted that the key to boosting consumption lies in reviving the property market as soon as possible to effectively restore consumer confidence.

“To stabilize the macroeconomic performance in the fourth quarter and the first quarter of next year, the necessity of introducing a new round of growth-stabilizing policies has increased — with a focus on stronger fiscal support, monetary easing and greater efforts to halt the decline and stabilize the real estate market,” he added.

Looking ahead, Alex Muscatelli, director of sovereign economics at Fitch Ratings, said his team expects stable GDP growth in the last quarter of the year.

“We do expect some degree of further policy loosening, and we have had announcements of extra bond issuance in recent days,” Muscatelli added. “If these were implemented swiftly and focused on growth-enhancing areas of public spending, this would provide an upside to our full-year growth forecast.”

For more visit China Daily

For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 20 6920900 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

CHINA DAILY

International body for mediation inaugurated in Hong Kong with Kenya as Vice Chair

Heralded as the world's first intergovernmental body dedicated solely to mediation, the IOMed, championed by China and a broad coalition of nations, is primed...

13 minutes ago

CHINA DAILY

German firms keen to invest more in China – China Daily

German direct investment in China reached 7.3 billion euros ($8.04 billion) in the first half of the year, compared with 6.5 billion euros for...

18 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

2 new VTOL aircraft being developed

Engineers at the Aviation Industry Corp of China are working on at least two new types of new-energy aircraft with vertical takeoff and landing...

18 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

China adds 22 sites to wetlands of national importance list

BEIJING — China has recently added 22 wetlands to its list of wetlands of national importance, bringing the total number to 80, according to...

18 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

China, Thailand to enhance cooperation in intelligent rehabilitation – China Daily

China and Thailand are set to strengthen cooperation in the intelligent rehabilitation sector, aiming to deepen integration across industry, academia, research and clinical application,...

18 hours ago

World

Australia accuses China of ‘unsafe’ military jet manoeuvres

There was no damage to Australia's P-8A aircraft and its personnel were unharmed after Sunday's encounter.

19 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Resolution 2758 on the Taiwan issue: Reaffirming principle amid renewed power plays

When the UN was established in 1945, China was represented by the Republic of China. After the founding of the PRC in 1949, the...

4 days ago

Fifth Estate

China’s global vision for women’s empowerment offers lessons for Africa

Crucially, China did not treat gender equality as a donor-driven add-on. It embedded women’s empowerment within poverty alleviation, industrial policy and modernisation. It is...

4 days ago